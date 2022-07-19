Sister Wives stars gush over Janelle Brown’s ‘stunning’ look as she congratulates son Logan

Sister Wives fans gushed over Janelle as she celebrated a major milestone for her and Kody’s son Logan. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle Brown looks amazing these days and Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice when she recently celebrated her son Logan.

Janelle has been enjoying the summer spending time with her kids and traveling the world. Although Kody hasn’t made it into Janelle’s social media posts as of late, she has kept her followers updated about her children.

She and Kody’s eldest child, son Logan, recently announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty, were building their first home ahead of their October 2022 nuptials.

Janelle took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of pics inside Logan and Michelle’s newly built Las Vegas home, alongside her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savanah.

“Celebrating Logan and Michelle’s new home today!” Janelle captioned her post. “After months of delays they finally moved in. It’s an amazing space . Congratulations you guys ❤️”

In the first slide, Janelle posed with Michelle, Savanah, and Logan for a kitchen snap. In the second slide, Janelle and Logan posed for a sweet mother-son photo.

Sister Wives fans gush over Janelle Brown’s ‘stunning’ look

Janelle was absolutely glowing in the pics, sporting a black-and-white, polka-dot dress with a v-neckline and a cinched, belted waist which she paired with white sandals. Janelle’s platinum blonde hair was worn down and parted on the side and she accessorized with a simple pair of pearl drop earrings and kept her makeup natural-looking.

Although Logan’s big news was meant to take center stage, many of Janelle’s followers couldn’t help but remark how fabulous she looked in the pics.

Taking to the comments section, Janelle’s fans flooded her with compliments. One read, “You’re looking great Janelle❤️”

“So happy to hear about Logan and Michelle 😭👏 they’re both absolutely amazing !! Thanks for sharing,” read another comment before noting how much Savanah resembles Janelle. “Also Savannah Omg? So beautiful like her mother ☺️”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Yet another adoring fan wrote, “Wow Janelle you Look so great ❤️🔥 love the dress 😍” while one admirer penned, “Congrats!! Janelle you looking stunning😍.”

Janelle is enjoying life with or without Kody Brown

Janelle certainly hasn’t let any rumors of a strained relationship between herself and Kody hold her back from enjoying her life. She has stayed in touch with Kody’s ex-wife and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, often traveling together with their kids.

The rumors that Janelle and Kody are headed towards Splitsville have some substance to them, however. During last season of Sister Wives, Janelle admitted to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, that she had considered leaving their husband.

“I’ve had to really think – my children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” Janelle revealed, adding, “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained and you know, it’d be really easy. It’s easy to walk away.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.