News Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown and husband Tony Padron welcome twin sons

Mykelti and Tony are officially parents of three. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram Sister Wives stars Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron are officially parents of twins! The couple welcomed their fraternal twin sons, Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, on Thursday, November 17.

The boys join big sister, Avalon Asa, who was born in April 2021.

Archer was the first of the twins to arrive at 10:54 a.m., weighing in at 6.15 lbs. and measuring 19 inches long. Archer’s brother, Ace, joined his older sibling just two minutes later, making his arrival into the world at 10:56 a.m., weighing 6.8 lbs. and also measuring 19 inches long. The twins were delivered at 37 weeks gestation.

Mykelti and Tony gave a statement to People. Mykelti told the outlet, “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well,” while Tony added, “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!”

The boys were born in a hospital, unlike their sister Avalon, whose home birth was documented this season on Sister Wives.

In the photos shared with People, Robyn Brown, who Mykelti has maintained a close relationship with and was present virtually for Avalon’s birth, got to hold Archer and Ace in a sweet snap.

Mykelti also announced the news on her Instagram in a carousel post. She cuddled with her sons from her hospital bed in the first snap, while Tony joined the trio for another pic. The third slide was a sweet photo of Archer and Ace snoozing alongside each other.

The news of Archer and Ace’s birth comes on the heels of Monsters and Critics reporting that Mykelti would be induced. She told her Instagram followers on November 14, just three days ahead of giving birth, that she was excited but feeling “very much done” with being pregnant.

Mykelti and Tony first announced they were expecting twins in June 2022. Mykelti’s biological mom, Christine Brown, was ecstatic to learn that she would be Oma to twin grandsons.

Mykelti and Tony teased Christine, initially telling her their big news was that they were moving before spilling the beans.

Archer and Ace are the fourth and fifth grandchildren to join the Brown family

In August 2022, Mykelti and Tony announced the genders of their twins with an IG post including blue smoke bombs to denote the babies’ genders.

Archer and Ace mark the fourth and fifth grandchildren to join the large Brown brood. In addition to their big sister Avalon, they join cousins Axel and Evie, who belong to Madison Brown and her husband Caleb Brush, who are expecting their third child in February 2023.

You can see more photos of Archer, Ace, Mykelti, and Tony here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.