Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares what makes her happy and where she thrives

Meri says she’s been busy but has a “good life.” Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown hasn’t been home much lately, but she’s thankful for the experiences she’s had.

Amid her estranged marriage to Kody Brown, Meri has stayed busy traveling quite a bit.

The 51-year-old mom of one enjoyed a trip to Disneyland last month with one of her BFFs while Kody was nowhere in sight.

In September, Meri visited Mexico for a soul-filling adventure south of the border.

Now, Meri is returning from yet another trip to Mexico and reflecting on what she’s taken away from her recent adventures.

On her Instagram, Meri shared an airplane selfie along with a long-winded message for her 769,000 followers.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares where she thrives, what makes her happy

“Just a girl who’s excited to go home! In the past 23 days, I’ve been home a total of 36 hours. Not complaining, I have a good life!” she began her caption.

Meri continued, explaining that she’s had some amazing adventures recently amid all of her travels. She’s done some “soul searching,” had friends cheer her on, all while fitting in some business training.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For Meri, these experiences are what keep her motivated and she feels blessed.

“THIS is what makes me happy, doing all the things, living this life that I’ve been blessed with to the fullest, given when and where I can, and experiencing joy! This is where I thrive, this is what I will continue!” she wrote.

Meri remains loyal to Kody Brown despite a broken marriage

Meri hasn’t mentioned Kody much on IG in years – in fact, the last time she mentioned him on the social media platform was in December 2020. In the post, Meri declared her love for Kody and reminded her fans and critics that her marriage to him is hers and no one else’s.

“But here’s my truth,” she wrote in the lengthy caption, adding, “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this.”

Although Meri speaks of holding out hope for a repaired relationship with Kody on Sister Wives, her IG posts tell a different story.

Despite Sister Wives critics slamming Meri for continuing to stay with Kody, she’s made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere.

In an episode of Sister Wives last season, Meri admitted that she missed the family while living alone in her massive Flagstaff home. And Kody admitted that he wasn’t going to talk to her every day.

Despite Kody saying he and Meri were just friends, she told viewers, “If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all. You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.