Sister Wives star Meri Brown reveals what gives her inspiration

Meri shared with her fans what inspires her these days. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown opened up to her fans about where she finds inspiration in her life.

Meri chooses to use her social media to share mostly uplifting messages with her 745,000 followers and also chronicles her life as she travels, works, and spends time with friends and family.

Meri’s fans are loyal and look forward to watching her every Friday night during her Fridays with Friends episodes on Instagram alongside her BFF Jenn Sullivan.

She also uses social media to influence her followers, where she pushes her LuLaRoe business as in Independent Fashion Retailer.

Over the weekend, Meri opened up her Instagram Stories to her fans and answered a select few questions.

One curious fan asked the 51-year-old polygamist, “What gives you inspiration these days?”

Meri answered, revealing that she’s quite the book worm who likes to surround herself with inspirational individuals.

“I read all the time,” Meri wrote, adding, “I also work with amazing people who inspire me to do, to build, to be!”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Recently, Meri trekked through the Grand Canyon and southern Utah alongside some of her friends and work associates and shared some pics from her adventures, all of which excluded her (spiritual) husband, Kody.

Meri’s broken marriage to Kody Brown has become a major storyline on Sister Wives after their demise played out on the past several seasons of the show.

Meri no longer includes estranged husband Kody Brown on social media

Meri has maintained that she is content with where her relationship stands with Kody — despite him withholding romance and sex from her — but doesn’t talk much about Kody on social media these days. In fact, the last time Meri mentioned Kody on Instagram was in December 2020.

In the post, Meri touted her love for Kody and assured her fans that she wasn’t going anywhere. “But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” Meri wrote in the caption, adding, “I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

Since December 2020, Meri hasn’t shared any posts with Kody and rarely mentions him on social media. Despite Meri’s fans repeatedly urging her to leave Kody and accusing him of mental abuse, a claim she has denied, she has stood firm in the fact that she’s not going anywhere.

Although she admitted that she and Kody only share a platonic friendship, Meri said that she’ll continue to stay by his side.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said during a December 2021 episode of Sister Wives. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.