Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ‘fighting’ for herself as she takes up boxing: ‘I am limitless!’

Meri recently took up boxing for the first time and told her fans she was “fighting” for herself. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives feels “limitless” as she recently took up boxing for the first time.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is only a little over a week away from its debut, and meanwhile, Meri has been staying busy.

The 51-year-old reality TV star’s estranged marriage to Kody Brown will likely continue to play out in the new season, although the main focus looks to be Christine Brown’s split from Kody.

Most of Meri’s social media activity doesn’t involve Kody, and she rarely talks about their relationship outside of filming for Sister Wives.

That was the case in her most recent Instagram post, in which she shared a photo of herself mid-stride as she swung at a punching bag. Clad in a black t-shirt and purple biker shorts, Meri looked intense as she took a swing at the bag.

In her caption, she explained that a couple of weeks ago, she attended a business retreat hosted by Danelle Delgado, an author, life coach, and business strategist, where she boxed for the first time.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown boxes for the first time, tells fans she’s ‘limitless’

Noting that she wasn’t the best boxer in the room, Meri struggled to find the point of boxing until Danelle explained why.

“I asked Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning ‘someone’ while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that,” Meri wrote in her caption. “She said, ‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’ Now THAT, I can get behind!”

Meri continued, noting that although she receives plenty of support from the people in her life who “have her back,” her strength also comes from within.

“I have dreams and plans and goals, and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me,” Meri added. “I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success. I am limitless!”

Christine Brown revealed she didn’t speak to Meri following news of split from Kody Brown

With Season 17 of Sister Wives just around the corner, Meri’s former sister wife Christine Brown has been gracing headlines quite a bit. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Christine revealed that she stopped speaking to Meri once she dropped the bombshell that she was leaving Kody.

Christine shared, “I hadn’t been that close to Robyn [and] I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.”

Be sure to tune in for the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives to see how Meri, along with her sister wives Robyn and Janelle, react to the news of Christine leaving Kody and polygamy behind.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.