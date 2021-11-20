Sister Wives star Meri Brown expresses her gratitude, ‘focusing on the good’ amid the family’s split

Amid the Brown family’s crumbling, Meri Brown expressed her gratitude and says she’s “focusing on the good” in her life. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she’s “focusing on the good” in her life amid her family falling apart.

The Brown family has been in disarray for a while now, and Sister Wives fans got a glimpse inside their struggles last season on the show.

Ever since leaving Las Vegas to relocate to Flagstaff, Kody Brown’s four wives were living separately, operating as four independent families rather than one polygamous family.

The news of Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage wasn’t too much of a shock to Sister Wives fans who saw how unhappy Christine was in her plural marriage.

Kody’s remaining three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown have stayed tight-lipped on Christine’s split, but Meri is projecting the image that she’s doing just fine amid the family’s crumbling.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown felt urge to share ‘gratefulness’ with fans

Meri took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 18 to share a lengthy, uplifting post with her fans, talking about being grateful for her life.

“So there’s this thing I’ve been implementing in my life over the past few years, and that is, when I feel something, say it, do it, or show it. Sometimes I actually follow through, sometimes I get in my head and don’t,” Meri captioned her post.

The 50-year-old TLC star looked happy and healthy in a selfie she shared, in which she wore an Aztec-print top and a serious expression, taking advantage of the great lighting in the room.

“I’ve learned ( thank you @melrobbins and #The5SecondRule ) that if you don’t ACT on your healthy impulses in the first five seconds, the moment will pass and the opportunity gone,” Meri continued.

“Well, this morning as I was standing at the sink doing dishes, I just felt this overwhelm of gratitude, and I felt I had to share.”

“Gratitude for family, for friendships, for my work and the people I get to work with almost on the daily, for the positive influence of so many of my friends and mentors. Gratitude for this huge life filled with opportunity and fulfillment. Because y’all, I’m feeling it!”

Meri Brown choosing to focus on joy in her life

“There’s SO much to be grateful for and I would be doing the universe an injustice if I didn’t verbalize it. Not just because we’re in November and this is the time of year when many people outwardly share their gratitude, but because gratitude needs to be observed, felt, and shared.”

“There’s times when we could all pick apart our lives and focus on the things that are going wrong, the things that didn’t turn out how we expected, the this, the that, the other. Because we all have those things. But really, what joy is that bringing us?”

“It’s not about ignoring the challenges, it’s about focusing on the things that are GOOD. I’ve seen this and felt this work in my own life. I’ve seen God work through me and in me.”

“I live a life fulfilled, full of joy, happiness, empowerment, and adventure. All the good things! And I’m so grateful! 💙💙💙,” Meri concluded her post.

Since Christine announced her split from Kody, several insiders and family members have come forward, giving an inside look at what led to the family falling apart.

Meri and Kody Brown’s estranged marriage

Meri and Kody haven’t been living as a married couple for quite some time. Last season, they admitted they “aren’t a couple” and don’t share intimacy in their now-strictly-spiritual marriage.

One source close to the family revealed that Meri will be making an announcement about leaving Kody next, now that Christine has led the way for Kody’s other wives.

Meri was seemingly the only one of Christine’s former sister wives to publicly acknowledge Christine’s split from Kody.

Meri shared an uplifting quote to her Instagram Stories shortly after Christine’s announcement, seemingly showing her support for her now-former sister wife.

According to another source close to the family, Meri hasn’t been treated “well” by Kody in quite some time.

On social media, Meri has put on a carefree facade. Some Sister Wives fans think Meri has already split from Kody, as she has continued to live her life, traveling and spending time with friends.

Whether Meri is truly happy or just putting on a front for her fans is to be determined.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.