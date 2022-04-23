Sister Wives star Meri Brown assures fans she’s alright amid wildfires ravaging Flagstaff: ‘Please pray’

Meri Brown is safe while wildfires rage through Flagstaff, Arizona. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Wildfires have been ravaging Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sister Wives star Meri Brown assured her fans that she’s alright amid the scary ordeal.

Arizona is under a state of emergency as the wildfires continue to span across 20,000 acres of land in Coconino County.

Meri – who still resides in Flagstaff, along with her estranged husband Kody Brown and his wives Janelle and Robyn – took to her Instagram Stories to assure her fans that she was safe.

Meri Brown tells Sister Wives fans she’s safe from wildfires, asks for prayers

“Many are asking, I am a safe distance from the wildfires currently happening near Flagstaff,” Meri wrote to her fans. “Please pray for those who are being impacted, and for all those fighting this! 🙏”

Meri is fortunate, as those northwest of Flagstaff have had to evacuate their homes as the Tunnel Fire has tripled in size.

CNN reports that the fires are 0% contained, and over 20 buildings have been destroyed.

“As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on April 21. He urged residents to “follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices.”

The Browns’ life in Flagstaff, Arizona

When Meri isn’t visiting her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah, she spends her time in Flagstaff where she lives solo in a huge home on a wooded lot.

Currently, Kody and his other two wives are also living in Flagstaff as they await plans to build on Coyote Pass.

Janelle made a visit to Coyote Pass recently with her and Kody’s son Garrison, as she shared on social media. She and Garrison were preparing the land for summer when she was reminded how much she misses living there.

“You know, I was in town for the winter and I love town,” Janelle told her fans earlier this month. “Love it, but gosh… and I forgot about what it’s like out here and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring … I just love it here.”

Sister Wives fans have been skeptical that the Browns will actually move forward with their plans to build on Coyote Pass. There have been so many deterrents, including finances, disagreements over each wife’s plot of land, and divorce, that it’s no surprise Kody and his wives have yet to break ground on Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.