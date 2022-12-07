Sister Wives star Madison Brown shares update and sonogram pic of baby #3 at 30 weeks

Madison is nearing her due date with baby number three and shared an update with her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Madison Brown will soon be a mom of three and the Sister Wives star is “ready” for her baby girl to arrive.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Madison and her husband Caleb Brush are expecting their third child in early February.

The couple is already parents to their 5-year-old son Axel and their 3-year-old daughter Evie.

With just 10 weeks left until her due date, Madison took to Instagram recently to update her 483k followers on her pregnancy.

Madison posed on the front porch of her North Carolina home as she cradled her baby bump for an updated snap.

“30 weeks and some change! 🤰” she began the caption on her post, adding, “I’m not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10.”

“Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks. Also hoping maybe for maybe a short 8 weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back. 🤣,” Madison concluded her caption.

Madison also shared a sonogram photo from a recent 4D ultrasound, showing a close-up of her daughter’s face.

“Definitely feeling like she looks like Evie,” Madison captioned the pic.

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Madison announced her pregnancy news in an Instagram post in late July. Axel and Evie posed for a sweet photo in front of the fireplace, sporting T-shirts that read “big sister” and “big brother.”

In September, Madison admitted that she was feeling anxious as she underwent an anatomy scan. Madison’s daughter, Evie, was born with a rare genetic disorder known as FATCO syndrome.

Evie was born without a thumb, a toe, and a fibula (calf bone), has a bowed tibia (shin bone), and some of her fingers are fused together. She underwent a Boyd amputation at one year old to remove part of her foot and improve mobility; Evie now wears a prosthetic leg.

Madison’s third child will mark the Brown family’s sixth grandchild

Madison and Caleb’s third child will mark the sixth grandchild to join the Brown family. In addition to siblings Axel and Evie, Madison’s new bundle of joy will join their three cousins.

Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace, who were just born in November 2022.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.