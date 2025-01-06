Sister Wives star Madison Brown announces podcast exit: ‘The closing of a chapter’

Madison Brown has decided that podcasting isn’t for her.

Not in the immediate future, anyway.

The Sister Wives star recently launched her podcast, The Authentic Society Podcast, in November 2024 and is already saying goodbye to the business venture.

Madison, who goes by Maddie, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her departure.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided to step away from The Authentic Society podcast,” Madison wrote in her post.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As she explained, she enjoyed the experience, but the project “no longer aligns with [her] goals or the vision [she has] for [her] future and [her] family.”

Maddie mentioned that she isn’t opposed to podcasting on a different platform in the future.

But for now, the expectant mom of three is focusing on the well-being of her growing family, building her flower farm business, Taeda Farms, with her mom, Janelle Brown, and building her new home in North Carolina.

“All of these things are where my heart currently is and what I feel needs my full focus right now,” Madison continued.

Madison thanked her listeners for taking part in her podcasting journey, noting that it “meant the world” to her and her podcast co-host, Jayme Byrd Langley, who will continue the podcast without Madison.

Will Madison start a podcast with her mom, Janelle?

Madison’s Instagram followers headed to her comments section, where they shared how they felt about the news.

There were some who suggested Maddie should start a podcast with her mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown.

Some hinted that Maddie and her co-host, Jayme, butted heads during their episodes, which could have contributed to Maddie deciding to walk away.

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Others were sad to hear Maddie was leaving The Authentic Society Podcast and admitted they’d miss hearing her spill some tea.

Madison shared details about her relationship with Kody on her podcast

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Maddie spilled some piping hot tea during a November 2024 podcast episode.

Maddie told her listeners she went “no contact” with her father, Kody Brown, “because of stuff that has happened.”

Maddie said Kody “doesn’t have any respect for boundaries” and that he expected his family members to play by his rules—something she refuses to do.

The 29-year-old added that Kody became “very angry” when she spoke her mind.

“And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact, because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up,” Madison said.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.