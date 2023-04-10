Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spends peaceful Easter with her kids

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed her Easter with the ones she loves.

It looks as though Janelle had an enjoyable weekend, spending time with her kids to celebrate the holiday.

She shared some photos and videos on Instagram, giving her fans a look inside her holiday weekend.

In a post on Easter Sunday, Janelle shared a photo of her mom Sheryl Brown’s recipe for “Fantastic Rolls” sitting on her granite countertop.

“Making my mom’s rolls today (the origin recipe for Christine’s famous rolls ) and feeling her close. I will keep these cards in her handwriting and maybe even pass them on,” Janelle began her caption.

She continued, “Grateful today for The Resurrection and the gift of eternal life. I rest easy knowing we will be reunited with our loved ones some day . He is Risen!!! He is Risen !!!!”

In addition to sharing a photo of Sheryl’s recipe, Janelle shared some more footage from her Easter in her IG Story.

Janelle Brown spent Easter with three of her and Kody Brown’s kids

In one photo, Janelle posted a photo of the finished product, captioning it, “Making rolls for dinner. Boys are coming over later and we are going to actually sit down at the table.”

Another slide showed three of Janelle and Kody’s kids — Savanah, Gabriel, and Garrison — seated at the table enjoying their food.

“Our Easter dinner,” read the caption. “I just did a ‘basket’ for everyone as a centerpiece. Simple, easy and we had fun.”

Janelle’s centerpiece consisted of some Starburst jellybeans, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Reese’s peanut butter cups, and some plastic eggs in plastic Easter grass.

In her last slide, Janelle shared a video of her Easter spread on the counter. This year, Janelle opted for grocery store deli takeout.

Among the plates of food were lamb shank, some vegetable side dishes, macaroni and cheese, scalloped potatoes, goat cheese-stuffed mushrooms, and a pie that she made herself.

“This is way better than I could have made, and we’re gonna have a fun dinner,” Janelle noted.

How did the rest of the Sister Wives cast spend their Easter?

While Janelle celebrated a low-key Easter dinner with three of her six kids — she’s also mom to Madison, Hunter, and Logan, who live out of town. Her former sister wives celebrated with their friends and families.

Christine spent the weekend, and her first Easter, with her boyfriend, David Woolley, and her daughter Truely as they visited Universal Studios in California. Meri didn’t share her plans on Instagram, but she recorded her usual Friday with Friends video seemingly from her Flagstaff home ahead of the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn likely spent Easter together. Neither of them is active on social media any longer, however, so it’s unclear how they spent their holiday.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.