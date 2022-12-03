Sister Wives star Christine Brown says she ‘dreaded’ Kody Brown coming to her house in Las Vegas

Kody and Christine pose for a selfie on Instagram in 2018. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about living in Las Vegas and realizing that she “needed” to leave Kody Brown.

As a newly-single woman, the former polygamist is dishing on her failed marriage to Kody.

The 50-year-old reality TV star recently appeared on an episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and discussed her decision to leave Kody and plural marriage behind her.

According to Christine, things changed once Kody, his wives, and their children moved from Utah to Nevada into their four separate homes in the cul-de-sac.

Christine revealed that although she thought living in the cul-de-sac would bring her and Kody closer together, it actually had the opposite effect.

“Once we moved into the cul-de-sac, I thought that we’d see each other more, I thought that we would do things more together. I certainly thought that we’d see Kody more because he’s right there all the time,” Christine shared.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown ‘dreaded’ Kody Brown coming over

Christine told Kate that it seemed as though Kody didn’t want to come over to her house and said he wasn’t around, which frustrated her. The mom of six revealed that she only saw Kody once out of every three or four days and for maybe 15 minutes at a time.

That’s when Christine revealed that she no longer looked forward to her husband coming to her house when it was her turn to share time with him. And, despite trying counseling, therapy, group sessions, and talking to each other, it wasn’t enough to keep their marriage afloat.

“You name it, we tried it. We tried it. I gave my all, 100 percent,” Christine continued. “It got to the point where sometimes I would just dread it when I knew he was coming over.”

When the Browns were still living in Utah, they shared one home, with Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Christine all living under one roof. Robyn was still courting Kody during Season 1 of Sister Wives, so she was living in a separate home with her three children from her previous marriage.

Christine made her dream of moving back to Utah a reality

Kody pushed for his wives to live under the same roof again for years but received pushback from Christine, who didn’t ever want to share a home with her sister wives again.

After moving from Vegas to Flagstaff, Christine proposed the idea of moving back to Utah, which was met with resistance from Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. That seemed to be the last straw for Christine.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers watched Christine take matters into her own hands. She listed her Flagstaff home for sale and found a rental in Utah where she’s currently living her best life.

You can listen to Christine’s podcast episode in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.