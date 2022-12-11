Sister Wives star Christine Brown on relationship with Janelle: ‘We’ll always be bonded’

Christine and Janelle pose for an Instagram selfie in 2018. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown have remained close amid their splits from Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021, while Kody and Janelle recently confirmed that they’ve separated.

Although Janelle has kept mum about her relationship status with Kody (likely due to network restrictions involving NDAs), Christine has been vocal about her new life as a single woman in Utah.

The 50-year-old mom of six recently spoke with TODAY.com and dished on her relationships with her former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Staying consistent with what she told Robyn this season on Sister Wives, Christine isn’t interested in trying to mend her relationships with Robyn or Meri.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to be anything different. You know, I think it might just always be that when we see each other, we will be cordial. I think that’s all that’s going to happen, to be honest,” Christine told the outlet.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s relationships with Meri and Robyn remain broken

The TLC star admits that she only wants to surround herself with people she deems “safe” and whom she can trust and reciprocate the gesture. Despite not having a friendly relationship with Robyn, Christine recently put her differences aside and met up with Kody’s fourth wife for the birth of her daughter Mykelti’s twin boys.

When it comes to her relationship with Janelle, however, Christine has maintained a close and unique friendship with Kody’s former second wife.

“Janelle is super supportive. She’s awesome. She’s an incredible, incredible friend because she’ll listen, and she’ll understand, and she’ll comprehend,” she says of Janelle, 53.

Christine Brown says she and Janelle Brown ‘will always be bonded’

The blonde beauties have enjoyed vacations together, traveled to Hawaii for business, and chosen to work for the same company, Plexus. Christine and Janelle’s kids also share a close bond and have remained in each others’ lives.

“We chose to work with each other,” Christine shared, who intends to stay friends with Janelle for the rest of her life. “And so we’ll always be bonded because of it.”

This season on Sister Wives, Janelle has continued to show her support for Christine. Janelle admitted that she hopes Christine finds love and gets married again amid her split from Kody.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.