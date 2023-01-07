Sister Wives star Christine Brown mocks polygamists as she jokes about their hairstyles

Christine playfully poked fun at polygamists’ hairstyles. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is through with the polygamist lifestyle and recently poked fun at the culture’s hairstyles.

The 2000s pouf hairstyle, made famous by iconic celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, is making a comeback.

However, Christine feels as though she can’t quite get the look right and recently joked that her attempt at the hairstyle resembled more of a polygamist woman’s rather than an A-list actress’s.

Christine shared a short video clip in her Instagram Stories, as seen in the IG share below.

While demonstrating how to do the hairstyle on herself while filming with one hand, Christine recorded the video with her other and threw some shade at the plural marriage community in the process.

“I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle where they put those cute little… they put stuff and bobby pins, and it’s cute, and everybody else looks cute in it. I look like a frickin’ polygamist. It’s Anger-making. It’s ridiculous,” Christine jokingly told her followers.

Women in the more strict FLDS polygamist culture are forbidden from cutting their hair and often wear it in styles similar to those seen in the recent Netflix documentary, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

Christine and her former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, never donned such hairstyles. However, when they first appeared on TLC in 2010, they dressed much more modestly, refraining from exposing much skin and often layering their tops.

Christine Brown takes aim at polygamist hairstyles

This isn’t the first time Christine has slammed her former lifestyle. Last year, Christine took aim at polygamist hairstyles, this time mocking herself for wearing double French braids.

In another Instagram Story, Christine told her followers from her car, “Alright, why is it some people can pull off the double French braid… see, huh? But some can’t. Obviously, I can’t really as well as my daughters. My daughters can pull off this so cute, but me? I just look like a polygamist. How ironic.”

Although she has previously slammed monogamy as “cramping her style,” Christine is now proudly living as a single monogamist in Utah.

In 2021, Christine praised polygamy’s freedom, noting that having a husband around every night would be too much for her to handle. Perhaps it wasn’t polygamy that Christine referred to as much as her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

While Christine was still part of the family, Kody had to split his time between four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Christine often felt shafted, claiming she was treated like a “basement wife,” a term often used in the polygamist culture to describe a wife who feels as though she’s been treated as less than by her husband compared to his other wives.

The Sister Wives star is living her best life in Utah sans Kody Brown

Christine doesn’t have to worry about that any longer because the blonde-haired beauty has started over. She made her dream of moving back to Utah a reality while she and Kody’s youngest child, their 12-year-old daughter Truely, are thriving in their new home in Utah.

Most of Christine and Kody’s biological children also live in Utah, so she’s been able to spend more time with them, as well as her grandchildren, Avalon Asa, and twin brothers Archer Banks and Ace McCord Padron.

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.