Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he held Christine’s hand and kissed her as his ‘duty,’ not out of love

Kody Brown admits that he wasn’t being genuine when he was intimate with Christine Brown, only holding her hand and kissing her as his “duty as a husband.”

In the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, Kody gets honest about his feelings towards Christine during their 26-year spiritual marriage.

After last season saw Christine pack up Kody’s belongings and move them to her garage, this season is playing out the events afterward that led to their divorce.

Christine, Kody, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown gather outside to continue their chat about Christine moving to Utah. During the conversation, Kody blames his broken relationships with his adult children on Christine, assuming that she’s been talking to them about leaving him without his knowledge.

Christine disagrees and blames Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols for the distance between him and his children. During a confessional, Kody accuses Christine of “playing games for years,” saying, “I call bulls**t.”

Kody admits to his spouses that he’s “mad” and feels like an investor who poured everything he had into something, only for it to fail.

Kody Brown says kissing and holding Christine Brown’s hand was done as his ‘duty’ as her husband

“In our marriage, I was putting [in] so much effort. I was holding her hand, I was kissing her… I wasn’t in love. I was doing it as my duty as the husband,” Kody confesses.

“And she’s not, either. I mean, she quit loving me years ago and now that we’re here, I’m just so upset because it’s like… it’s not the breakup of two people. It’s the breakup of a family,” Kody added.

Sister Wives viewers who watched the preview clip on YouTube took to the comments section where most of them called out Kody for his statements.

Calling Kody’s claims that he only was intimate with Christine as his husbandly duties “disgusting,” one disgruntled viewer wrote, “Wow, what a hateful and nasty thing to say.”

“Kody is the only one playing a game,” read another comment. “Christine told you how she felt and what she would not deal with. So immature.”

Another one of Kody’s disparagers labeled him a “typical narcissist” and felt as though he never accepted any fault for his behavior.

Kody certainly hasn’t earned himself a reputation among Sister Wives viewers as a likable cast member. Most fans of the show feel that Robyn joining the family was the beginning of the end of his other three marriages. Then, his ultra-strict COVID-19 rules plagued the family, causing further division among him, his wives, and their 18 children.

Kody isn’t afraid to hold back on how he feels, however, and doesn’t hesitate to blame Christine for their failed marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.