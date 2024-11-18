Sister Wives: Robyn feels like there’s a ‘campaign’ against her: ‘I just want to scream at everyone’

Robyn Brown doesn’t feel like some of her sister wives ever had her back.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Robyn discussed her close relationship with Meri Brown.

In her interviews, Robyn strongly hinted that Janelle and Christine didn’t fulfill their sister wife duties like Meri did.

When Meri announced that she was leaving Flagstaff and moving back to Parowan, Utah, Robyn was crushed.

Robyn was still hoping that Meri and Kody would work out their marriage problems, but that never happened.

After Meri’s announcement, Kody and Robyn reflected on the plural family they once had.

Although Kody admitted that Meri’s move was a new beginning that would be good for her, he also had a “bit of a nostalgic” heart feeling “broken.”

Robyn reflects on her close relationship with Meri

Robyn thought back to the early days of the Brown family and recalled, “I saw these other plural wives and other families have this bond, you know, have each other’s backs, and I wanted that.”

Robyn acknowledged that part of her duties as a polygamist wife meant rooting for Kody’s relationships with his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

The TLC star admitted that when Kody and his other wives were getting along, she was happier.

And although Kody and Meri hadn’t gotten along for years, Meri was still close to Robyn.

Robyn described Meri’s willingness to have a relationship with her as a “beautiful, beautiful thing.”

Robyn hints that Janelle and Christine didn’t ‘have her back’

On the flip side, Robyn’s other sister wives, Janelle and Christine, don’t have a close relationship with her.

Robyn called it “scary” and “threatening” not to have a close bond with her sister wives.

“I mean, I’ve definitely felt like, you know, some of my sister wives haven’t had my back,” Robyn confessed.

“Definitely felt like there was a campaign against me kind of a thing,” she continued.

Robyn got teary-eyed as she admitted, “There’s days when I just want to scream at everyone and just say, ‘You guys, what the heck? What the heck?'”

“Like no, this was not the way it was supposed to go,” Robyn added.

Robyn held onto the idea that she would grow old as a plural wife for years. But Sister Wives fans know that dream was shattered.

Meri bids adieu to Kody and Robyn

Despite not having close relationships with Christine and Janelle, Robyn still encouraged Kody to work out his issues with his other wives.

Meri stayed longer than she should have despite not sharing a bed with Kody for eight years.

In Sunday’s episode, Meri admitted that she stayed with Kody for as long as she did because he kept sending her mixed signals.

Not wanting to give up, Meri clung to the notion that Kody would eventually come around and work on reconciling their marriage, but that day never came.

Meri’s goodbye to Kody and Robyn on Sunday night signaled the end of an era for Kody, who became emotional about losing a third wife.

But as Robyn put it, Kody got what he asked for.

“It’s weird to me because I can see Kody’s sad,” Robyn told producers. “And he has gotten emotional several times about it, but this is what he chose.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.