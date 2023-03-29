Sister Wives: Paedon Brown says mom Christine Brown is ‘rushing’ into her relationship with David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is smitten with her boyfriend, David Woolley, but her son, Paedon Brown, thinks she’s moving too fast.

Christine went public with her and David’s love story on Valentine’s Day, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Ever since Christine and David have been gushing over each other on Instagram.

Although Sister Wives viewers are ecstatic for Christine to have found love again after her failed marriage to Kody Brown, Paedon thinks she needs to ease off the gas a bit.

In a recent TikTok Live (seen below, as shared by a Sister Wives fan), Paedon answered some questions from his followers and discussed his mom’s relationship with David.

Paedon said he recently told Christine, “Hey, mom, you’re going really fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this.”

“You were in a bad relationship. You’ve been in a bad relationship for years,” Paedon said he told his mom. “She’s been in a bad relationship… it was actually good at one point, but at least for the past, minimum, five years, you’ve been in a bad relationship, and I’m really sorry about that.”

Paedon added, “You’re now rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly,” also noting that he’s “very happy” for his mom.

Christine and Kody’s only son went on to say that he told his mom he’ll likely “never be really close” with David, however.

“My mom was never close to her stepdad. And that’s okay,” Paedon added. “I’ll probably never be close with David. But that’s OK. She’s happy, and I’m very, very happy for her.”

Over on Reddit, Sister Wives viewers discussed Paedon’s remarks, and many of them thought he was out of line.

“He gets an opinion, but he doesn’t get a say in her decisions,” wrote one Redditor.

Another critic called Paedon a “weirdo,” noting that Christine and David are in their 50s and just want someone to enjoy their later years with in life.

“This ‘going too fast’ s**t is for the youthful folk who are planning out their lives still,” they added.

Another Sister Wives viewer was more interested in Kody Brown’s other sons’ opinions: “Who cares what he thinks! I’d care more about what Hunter and Gabe think.”

Regardless of what others say about her new romance, it’s clear that Christine has fallen head over heels for David. After nearly 30 years of unhappiness and sharing her husband and intimate moments with three other women, Christine walked away from plural marriage in 2021.

Since then, she’s relocated to Utah, where she met David, a construction executive, father, and grandfather. Christine continues to share moments of her and David’s romance on Instagram, and it doesn’t seem that Paedon’s remarks will stop her any time soon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.