Sister Wives: Meri Brown spends Halloween in Utah away from Kody amid family struggles

Sister Wives star Meri Brown spent Halloween away from Kody and her sister wives in Utah where she commemorated a special birthday at her bed and breakfast.

Meri made the trek from Flagstaff, Arizona to Parowan, Utah to celebrate Halloween and an important family member’s birthday.

On her Instagram Feed, Meri shared a post the day after Halloween, including a pic of herself standing in front of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her bed and breakfast in Utah.

Meri donned a yellow Happy Halloween t-shirt and a pair of jeans as she posed in front of her inn, matching its chipper, yellow exterior.

“Happy Halloween! And also Happy 100th Birthday to my beautiful Grandma!” Meri told her 562k followers.

In a second slide, Meri shared a pic of her grandma, which is framed and displayed on the wall at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, which was once Meri’s grandma’s home.

“Yesterday many of our family members got together here at my grandma’s childhood home, enjoying each other’s company, sharing memories of Grandma, and sharing some of our favorite foods that she used to make,” Meri continued the caption in her post.

Meri continued to boast about her grandma and her attributes in her post, and promised to continue to pay homage to the special woman in Meri’s life.

“Grandma was one of those people that was well known, well respected, and well loved. The kind of person who would do anything and everything for you. The kind of person who always made you feel special. The kind of person who lived in a constant state of gratitude. The kind of person you want to be when you grow up,” Meri continued.

Meri concluded her caption, “Although Grandma hasn’t been here on earth with us for many years, her legacy lives on, her memory is still alive and strong in our hearts, and we will continue to honor her by living, giving, and loving the way she always did! 🎃🎃🎃.”

Meri Brown resuming normal life amid family struggles

Meri has been spending a lot of time at her bed and breakfast since it reopened earlier this year after her mother, Bonnie, passed away.

Bonnie was the innkeeper and since her passing, Meri has been taking on that role, as well as continuing to run her LuLaRoe business.

In addition to keeping her businesses running smoothly, Meri is back to traveling again after a 16-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

Meri recently visited California, Mexico, and Florida on her many adventures, all without Kody. Most recently, Meri joined a male friend at Disneyland for a trip that they had been planning since before the pandemic hit.

Although Meri has resumed her normal business and travel life, her personal life remains uncertain. After last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Meri and Kody’s marriage continued to crumble.

The couple of 31 years has been struggling in their marriage for years, and it intensified last season when Kody admitted that he withholds sex and romance from Meri, despite her attempts to “win” him over once again.

Sister Wives fans are hoping Season 16 will provide some answers about the fate of the family, particularly their plans to build on Coyote Pass. Tune in later this month and find out.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.