Sister Wives: Meri Brown reflects on year of ‘challenges’ as she ‘finds’ herself again

Meri reflected on her “confusing” 2022. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown is leaving 2022 behind, reflecting on a year that helped the Sister Wives star “find herself” again.

Kody Brown’s first wife has been teasing Sister Wives fans, hinting that there’s “more to the story” amid their split.

Although Meri didn’t explicitly declare that she has left Kody, he has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with her.

The 51-year-old TLC star took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on 2022 as she prepares to head into the New Year.

Along with a selfie, Meri graced her 806K IG followers with a message of contemplation about what she experienced in the last year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri began the caption on her post, “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022.”

Meri Brown reflects on 2022 as a year of ‘challenges’ and ‘confusion’

“A year of challenges and personal growth, a year of confusion and then clarity. A year of clearing out the old to make room for the new. A year of finding myself again and knowing who has my back,” she continued.

The New York Times best-selling author added that she’s ready for the upcoming year, noting, “I’m here for it all.”

As is typically the case, Meri didn’t specifically name what was confusing or challenging about 2022. However, Sister Wives fans would guess that she’s referring to her estranged marriage to Kody.

Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown’s broken marriage

The spiritual spouses, who wed in 1990 when Meri was just a teenager, have shared plenty of ups and downs over the past 33 years together.

Kody and Meri welcomed three more wives – Janelle, Christine, and Robyn – into their plural marriage over the years and became parents to 18 children between Kody and his four wives.

One of the biggest struggles in Kody and Meri’s marriage came in 2015 when Meri entered into an online relationship with someone she thought was a man named Sam Cooper, who turned out to be a female catfish named Jackie Overton.

Meri’s infamous catfishing incident came on the heels of her and Kody’s divorce in 2014. It was her suggestion to get legally divorced to allow Kody to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

Meri struggled to get along with her sister wives throughout the years, and when Christine announced she was leaving Kody, Meri didn’t take it well and accused Christine of betraying the family.

Now that Janelle is also out of the picture, it’s left Sister Wives fans wondering about the state of Meri’s marriage to Kody. Although he’s content having just one wife, Robyn, Meri has voiced time and time again that she’s with Kody for the long haul and is hopeful that one day, they’ll reconcile their marriage.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.