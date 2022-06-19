Sister Wives: Meri Brown is embracing the ‘curveballs’ enjoying hiking trip to the Grand Canyon

Meri Brown is embracing every change in her life. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown, is doing her best to enjoy the ups and downs of life. She has been transparent about many of her struggles, specifically involving her relationship. Meri has also shared how having her private life publicized has affected her both mentally and emotionally.

Her marriage to Kody Brown has played out on their show for over a decade. In that time, viewers have watched the decline in their relationship and have encouraged Meri to find happiness again even if it means filing for divorce.

As Meri attempts to embrace all the changes happening in her life, she sends an encouraging message to her followers about embracing everything life throws your way.

Meri tells her fans to ‘embrace the change’

Recently, Meri set aside time for a hiking trip in Arizona. While there, she made a stop at the Grand Canyon where she took time to reflect on life.

She shared her thoughts with her followers on Instagram in a post showing off the historic landmark. In her caption, she wrote, “Sometimes life throws little curveballs. Sometimes those curveballs aren’t too shabby. Embrace the change. Embrace the adventure.”

As she reflected on the natural beauty in the photo she posted, she continued, saying, “This just makes me resolve to actually come spend a whole day out here taking in all the majesty.”

There are many things that could be considered curveballs in Meri’s life at the moment. Her relationship with Kody has shifted into something that is lacking romance and intimacy. It was something she did not see happening to her, but she is hopeful things between the two will get better.

Meri has shared that she now lives alone and rarely speaks to Kody. Unlike her sister wife, Christine, Meri has said that she will continue to stay in her marriage despite the disconnect. She believes is it the right thing for her to do.

Meri refuses to speak badly about Kody

Since Meri and Kody’s relationship has shifted into more of a friendship, viewers of the show have been vocal about their feelings on the couple’s dynamic. Many have urged Meri to walk away from the marriage believing she is being abused in some way.

Despite the passionate pleas from fans, Meri insists that she is fine where she is. She also denies any accusations of abuse or manipulation. Although her marriage is not perfect, Meri says she still loves Kody and has faith in their union.

Meri refuses to speak poorly about her marriage, no matter how bad things may appear. She understands that fans have their opinions on her relationship, but believes she is doing the best thing for herself at this time.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.