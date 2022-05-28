Sister Wives’ Meri Brown congratulates Robyn’s look-alike daughter Breanna on high school graduation

Robyn Brown’s daughter Breanna graduated from high school. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown of Sister Wives took some time to celebrate her sister wife Robyn Brown’s daughter Breanna.

Breanna belongs to Meri’s husband Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn. Kody legally adopted Breanna, along with her brother Dayton and sister Aurora, whose biological father is Robyn’s ex-husband, David Jessop.

Before heading into the weekend, Meri took to Instagram to celebrate Breanna, who just graduated from high school.

Meri Brown celebrates Robyn Brown’s daughter Breanna on her graduation

“Celebrating sweet Breanna today as she completes her high school experience!” Meri captioned her post, which included a selfie with Breanna, who smiled big for the camera, wearing her cap and gown as she held her diploma.

“This sweet soul has constantly shown me kindness and love through the years, and always has a smile and a hug for me. For that, I am grateful. She’s fun and little feisty, sweet and a little spunky,” Meri continued. Breanna was just a young girl when Robyn first began courting Kody, so Meri has been a part of her life for much of her childhood.

Meri concluded her caption, “It’s been a pleasure watching her grow from a little girl to a young woman with the world at her fingertips. Here and now, her adult life begins, and I’m curious and excited to see what it will bring to her!”

In the comments section, many of Meri’s 742k Instagram followers couldn’t help but point out how much Breanna resembles her mom, Robyn.

Sister Wives fans can’t get over how much Breanna resembles mom Robyn

“Wow! She looks just like her mama! Congrats to her!” wrote one of Meri’s fans with another comment reading, “Wow look a like of robyn.”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“She looks like her Momma!” penned another one of Meri’s followers, with many more comments echoing the sentiment. “She looks JUST like Robyn!” another fan wrote, as another commented, “Wow she looks like [Robyn].”

Many of Meri’s fans couldn’t get over the resemblance between Breanna and Robyn, but there were others who felt that Breanna resembles Meri herself.

Some of Meri’s fans think she and Brenna share a strong resemblance

“I think her features and smile favor you [Meri] especially side-by-side in this pic. You could claim her real easily I think!” wrote a fan who felt Brenna could pass as Meri’s biological daughter.

Another wrote, “Wow she really looks like you in this photo!”

“It’s crazy but, she looks like YOU. Like she’s not just your daughter but, also, your BLOOD daughter. Twinning,” wrote another Sister Wives fan who pointed out Meri and Breanna’s resemblance.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Between his three wives and one ex-wife, Kody Brown shares a total of 18 kids, ranging in age from 28, down to the youngest, who is 6.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.