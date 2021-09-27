Sister Wives: Meri Brown commemorates six months since her mom Bonnie passed away in sweet tribute

Meri Brown remembered her mother Bonnie Ahlstrom on the six-month anniversary of her death. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown paid tribute to her mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who passed away six months ago in a sweet tribute.

In March 2021, Meri’s beloved mother Bonnie died suddenly and unexpectedly at 76 years old.

At the time of her death, Bonnie was the innkeeper at Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives fans got to see one last scene with Bonnie last season when she made a rare appearance on an episode, which ironically aired the week of her death.

After Bonnie’s death, Meri took some time away from social media to process her grief and focus on her bed and breakfast.

Meri Brown is missing mom Bonnie six months after her death

Now, six months after Bonnie’s death, Meri is remembering her mom and everything that she misses about her.

Meri, who surprised her fans when they learned that she owns a motorcycle, took to Instagram to share a pic of herself with Bonnie, standing on the front porch of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

The 50-year-old TLC star told her fans, “Six months today since the sudden passing of this beautiful and elect lady I have the pleasure of calling ‘Mom’.”

“Six months of having to remember I don’t get to call her and tell her about my newest idea, my fun plans, or the latest news. Six months of seeing something I think she’d love and then remembering I can’t get it for her.”

“Six months of wanting to chat, ask advice, or hear her voice. Six months of not getting to hear about her love for her Savior or the next giving thing she’ll be doing. Six months of being forever grateful for the 50 years I had her.”

“Six months of remembering all the things she taught me, the example she was, and the love she exuded. Six months of remembering, of gratitude, of trying to be more like her.”

“Because she was worth being like. Love you, Mom! 💛💛💛”

Meri’s post received a lot of love from her fans, many of them sharing their own losses, and wishing Meri well.

Bonnie played an important role at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

Meri and Bonnie had a close mother-daughter bond. Bonnie’s role as the innkeeper at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was special because the home has been in Meri and Bonnie’s family for generations.

Since her mother’s passing, Meri has dedicated a room in the bed and breakfast to her mom, naming it the Grandma Room in Bonnie’s honor, with a framed black and white photo of Bonnie taking center stage on the wall.

Meri took a hiatus from running the inn for a few months while she mourned Bonnie’s death and figured out how to run Lizzie’s without her mom.

Since Bonnie’s passing, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is up and running at full capacity, and Meri has enlisted the help of her BFF Jenn Sullivan to help run the bed and breakfast.

Sister Wives returns to the air on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.