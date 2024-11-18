Sister Wives: Meri asks Kody for ‘severance package’ after failing to ask for alimony

Meri Brown is looking for compensation from Kody Brown.

The TLC stars formally ended their marriage this season on Sister Wives, and Meri is tying up loose ends.

In Sunday’s episode, A Man After My Own Heart, Meri told Kody that she’s leaving Flagstaff and moving back to Parowan to live in her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Meri asked Kody to help her load her belongings and drive them to Utah.

“Call it my severance package,” Meri told Kody.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meri was joking, of course, but Kody wondered about her intentions and whether she was partly serious.

Kody questions Meri’s motives

“It’s a weird space to be with the severance package thing because I don’t know if this is passive-aggressive, or if it’s just aggressive, or if it’s a joke, and I don’t know, and I haven’t known my whole marriage,” Kody confessed.

As Meri explained, she never asked for alimony when she legally divorced Kody in 2014.

“I failed to ask for alimony when we got the legal divorce,” Meri recalled. “So I’m kind of [missing] out [on] that.”

Meri felt that the least Kody could do was help her move after she had put 30 years into their marriage, and they could call it even after all was said and done.

Meri asking Kody to help her move may seem like an odd request, though.

Was Kody right to question Meri’s severance request?

As much as Meri touted breaking it off with Kody for good, it would make more sense that she would move on with her life without Kody in it.

Perhaps Meri’s gesture was a form of closure since she never filed for alimony.

Meri and Kody’s divorce wasn’t your run-of-the-mill divorce, however.

The only reason they got legally divorced was that, at the time, Meri was Kody’s sole legal wife, and for him to wed Robyn and legally adopt her children, he’d have to divorce Meri.

Once Robyn became Kody’s legal wife, Sister Wives fans believed it was the beginning of the end for the Browns’ plural marriage.

Meri and Kody’s spiritual marriage deteriorated quickly following their legal divorce

In the years following Meri’s divorce from Kody, things continually went downhill.

The year after their divorce, Meri was catfished when she began talking online to a woman posing as a man.

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back in Kody and Meri’s relationship.

These days, Kody claims that he forgave Meri for the catfishing incident.

However, Sister Wives fans have long believed it was the perfect opportunity to push Meri out of his life and focus on his marriage to Robyn.

Following the catfishing ordeal, Kody and Meri grew further and further apart.

Kody and Meri share why their marriage fell apart

Despite Meri hanging around waiting for Kody to welcome her back with open arms, he continued to express his disinterest in a romantic relationship with her.

In the episode, Kody explained that he and Meri “never [had] a fertile bed for love to grow.”

“We were not even like a dating couple,” Kody confessed. “We were like a completely estranged couple that were separated and on the brink of divorce for eight years.”

Kody shared that he and Meri hadn’t shared a bed for eight years; even when they traveled together, they slept in separate beds in their hotels.

Admittedly, Meri found it unfair that Kody wasn’t willing to work on their marriage despite undying efforts on her end.

“You know, if, if he really was having these feelings that he really, really was done, it would have been cool if he would have just talked to me about it instead of the mixed messages that I kept getting,” Meri expressed.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.