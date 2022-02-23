Sister Wives: Madison Brown’s daughter Evie is ‘Miss Independent’ as puts on her own prosthetic liner

Madison Brown-Brush shared an update with fans, showing her daughter Evie putting on her own prosthetic liner. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Madison Brown-Brush’s two-year-old daughter Evie is “Miss Independent” after her recent visit to the doctor’s office.

Madison is the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown. She shares two children with Caleb Brush, their son Axel and their daughter Evangalynn, who goes by Evie.

Evie was born with a rare condition known as FATCO syndrome. The condition impacts the way bones are formed in utero and the cause is unknown.

Evie was born missing a thumb and a toe, as well as a fibula (calf bone) in one of her legs, had a bowed tibia (shin bone), and two of her fingers were fused together. Madison and Caleb learned of Evie’s condition 24 hours after her birth in August 2019.

Evie underwent a Boyd amputation when she was just one year old to remove part of her foot in order to improve her mobility.

Sister Wives star Madison Brown shares video of daughter Evie putting on prosthetic liner, unassisted

Madison, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of Evie at the prosthetist’s office, which she captioned, “Miss independent! 👏😍”

In the video, Evie is shown pulling up her prosthetic leg liner without assistance. “She insisted she do it herself. She’s getting so big! 😭,” Madison captioned the video.

Little Miss Evie looked proud of herself as she glanced at the camera for her mom’s approval. At the end of the video, Madison encouraged Evie, telling her, “Good job!”

Family and friends are touched by Evie’s progress

Madison’s brother, Paedon Brown, took to the comments section and wrote, “Oh it pulls at the heart.”

The Lucky Fin Project – a “nonprofit organization that exists to raise awareness and celebrate children and individuals born with symbrachydactyly or other limb differences” – also commented on Madison’s post.

“How is she this big already?!!” they rhetorically asked of Evie.

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Madison’s mom, Janelle Brown, also showed her support for Evie and took to her own Instagram Stories to share Maddie’s video.

“This grandma’s heart is full!” Janelle wrote over top Maddie’s Instagram Reel.

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Madison, Caleb, Axel, and Evie relocated across the country, nearly 2,000 miles away from the rest of the Brown family, to North Carolina, where Caleb accepted a job. Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel moved in with the Brush’s last summer while she takes college courses.

Maddie opened up about the move to North Carolina and when a fan asked whether she was happy about moving there, she shared, “Yes. I like it better than Las Vegas. We miss our families though.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.