Sister Wives: Kody Brown saw Christine Brown as ‘a pain to be with,’ secretly ‘couldn’t stand her’

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown apparently wasn’t very smitten with his now-ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Since news of Christine’s split from Kody on Nov. 2, distant family members and sources close to the Browns have come forward with details about Kody and Christine’s failed marriage.

Before announcing her split from Kody, Christine Brown had already hinted that their relationship was “rough” for the last several years.

Christine grew tired of feeling as though she didn’t matter and couldn’t deal with Kody’s lack of attention and physical touch.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown: Christine Brown was a ‘pain to be with’

Now, an insider revealed to In Touch that Kody wasn’t a big fan of Christine’s during their 27-year spiritual marriage.

According to the insider, “Christine is a dramatic and emotional person. He saw her as a pain to be with at times.”

“She’s been depressed for five years,” they added.

Trying to balance having four wives while keeping their needs met seems like an impossible task for any husband. Add to that 18 children to raise and things become exponentially more complicated.

Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990. The couple knew going into their marriage that they would eventually welcome sister wives into their family.

So it was no surprise when wife number two, Janelle Brown, joined Meri and Kody in 1993. Christine has mentioned that she always knew she wanted to be the third wife in a family because of the dynamic of the marriage.

Did Robyn Brown push Christine Brown away?

Christine spiritually married Kody just one year after Janelle, in 1994. It would be nearly two decades before Kody would welcome his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to the marriage.

It’s safe to say that most Sister Wives viewers feel that Robyn is responsible for the breakdown of the family. Many believe it was Robyn’s plan from the start to push the other three wives out in order to become Kody’s sole wife.

It looks as though Robyn’s plan might be working. Christine has left Kody and sources close to the family say that Meri Brown will be next to announce her exit from her plural marriage to Kody Brown.

Regardless of how Kody felt about Christine during their marriage, the 49-year-old mom of six is thriving in Utah as she builds her new life near her daughters and granddaughter.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 this Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.