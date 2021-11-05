Christine Brown agrees with fan who said she ‘doesn’t need’ Kody just days ahead of announcing split

Christine agreed with a fan who told her she “doesn’t need” a man like Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown made a quiet but impactful statement when she liked a comment from a fan and thanked them.

Just two days before announcing her split from husband Kody Brown, Christine shared a pic of her Halloween costume.

In the Instagram post, one of Christine’s fans left a comment that Christine liked and apparently agreed with.

Christine Brown likes fan comment, ‘You don’t need a man’ like Kody

“Awesome looking,” Christine’s fan said of her costume. They added, “You don’t need a man especially Kody.”

The comment garnered 224 likes, including one from Christine herself, who also responded to the comment.

“thank you, love,” Christine told her fan.

Just two days later, Christine officially announced her split from Kody after 27 years of marriage, just minutes after he shared the news on his Instagram Feed.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine told her followers on Tuesday, November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she continued.

Christine then asked for privacy during her split, telling her fans, “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s future without Kody

Now that Christine is no longer with Kody, Sister Wives are curious about what her future holds.

Some have speculated that Christine’s former sister wife, Janelle Brown, has joined her in Utah.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers continued to watch Christine stand firm against the family building on Coyote Pass. The season finale ended with Christine storming off, telling Meri she “can’t do marriage with Kody” anymore. It looks like she wasn’t kidding.

Christine liked a comment and thanked a fan. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

It has been Christine’s dream for years to move back to Utah, and now she has made that dream her reality.

And speaking of reality, Sister Wives fans want to see Christine take part in a reality dating show, modeled after 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Christine’s future is still uncertain, but it’s rumored that she confirmed that her split from Kody will be documented on Sister Wives, so tune in later this month when the show returns for Season 16.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.