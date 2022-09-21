Sister Wives: Kody Brown regrets getting angry with Christine Brown over lack of intimacy

Kody wishes he wouldn’t have responded with anger to Christine during their marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown admits that when it comes to withholding intimacy from his now ex-wife Christine Brown, he wishes he wouldn’t have responded with anger.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is unfolding the events leading up to Christine’s 2021 split from Kody. Viewers watched Christine stay cool, calm, and collected while breaking the news to her spiritual husband of 26 years.

However, for his part, Kody shifted much of the blame onto Christine and didn’t take well to her wanting to leave Flagstaff for Utah.

In a preview clip for the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody talk about their spiritual marriage, what would have been their 27th wedding anniversary, and the lack of intimacy in their marriage in the last several years.

Christine opens the clip, mentioning that she isn’t sure when their marriage technically ends since it was spiritual and there was never any legal, binding contract. Although their marriage ended, Christine notes that it wasn’t a failure because they share six amazing (biological) kids and are both who they are today because of their time together, which isn’t filled only with bad memories.

When it comes to intimacy, Christine says that sex was missing, but so was their emotional connection, saying, “It just wasn’t there.”

Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown regrets reacting with anger towards Christine

For his part, Kody admits that intimacy and attraction require trust. “I thought she was being mean,” Kody confesses. “I was angry. It’s like, ‘God, man, you’re unwinding plural marriage for me. You’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose.'”

Recounting how he responded to Christine, Kody reenacted his angry reaction: “No! We’re not having intimacy until you get this straight!”

Soon after, Kody reveals that he wishes he would have not gotten that angry, but instead suggested they work on some things.

With their would-be 27th wedding anniversary passing — they spiritually wed in March 1994 — Kody reveals that he didn’t have any contact with Christine, which to him, is affirmation that their marriage is over.

Although Christine and Kody didn’t have contact, he still wonders whether things are really over between them, since she hasn’t yet told her sister wives – Meri, Janelle, and Robyn – her plans to leave the plural marriage.

Previews for Episode 3 hinted that Christine will drop the bomb on Meri, Janelle, and Robyn about her decision to leave, so tune in Sunday to see how it all plays out.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.