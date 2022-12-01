Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown question whether their marriage is ‘working’

Is it over between Kody and Janelle? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia and @janellebrown117/Instagram

The cracks in Kody and Janelle Brown’s marriage are becoming more apparent this season on Sister Wives.

With Christine Brown out of the picture, Kody is now facing struggles in his marriages with his remaining wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

This article contains spoilers from the Sunday, December 4 episode of Sister Wives.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode of Sister Wives, titled Coronapocalypse, Kody and Janelle discuss the state of their marriage while out to eat.

Janelle confesses that she isn’t one to give up on marriage but that she can’t give Kody what he’s asking for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody questions whether their marriage is working for them. During their dinner date, Kody tells Janelle, “I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other.”

Sister Wives spoiler: Kody and Janelle Brown discuss whether their marriage is still viable

Janelle admits to Kody that their marriage has been “functional” for many years and that he’s her best friend. Upon her admission, Kody stumbles to find the words to express how he feels.

During his confessional, Kody tells viewers, “To say that I’m close to Janelle would be an overstatement. I don’t want to have happen with Janelle what has happened with Christine.”

“I mean, you gotta know it too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here,” Kody tells Janelle back at their outdoor dining table as she stares blankly at him.

For her part, however, Janelle admits that she has to do “everything she can” to make their marriage work, although it seems Kody is ready to throw in the towel, seemingly contradicting his statement about not wanting another wife to leave him.

Kody is confused as to why Janelle thinks he’s “singing the breakup song,” although his words and actions have led her to believe otherwise.

Janelle tells Kody that since they’re about to become empty nesters, they need to reassess their relationship and do a “reset.”

“I still have so much affection for Kody,” Janelle confesses during her solo interview. But, she adds, “I don’t know if it’s love.”

Have Kody and Janelle Brown already split?

Janelle’s comments align with a family insider who told In Touch that her and Kody’s relationship is more like that of a brother and sister.

The rumor mill has been rife with gossip that Kody and Janelle have already split. Their behavior off-camera indicates they don’t spend much time together.

When their son Logan married last month, Kody and Janelle chose to sit separately, on opposite sides of the aisle, and in different rows. Janelle was seated with the rest of their children while Kody sat with Robyn.

Judging by Janelle’s Instagram posts, Kody is no longer a part of her life. She spent Thanksgiving without Kody, often travels with Christine, and celebrates family birthdays without Kody anywhere in sight.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.