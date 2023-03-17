Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn to take her fiancee’s name after they wed

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown will be Mrs. Gwenldyn Queiroz in just a few months.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz got engaged last fall.

Beatriz popped the question to Gwendlyn during a surprise outdoor picnic in the snow.

Since then, the couple has been planning for their upcoming nuptials, which are less than five months away.

Gwendlyn has been sharing some details about her and Beatriz’s wedding online. In a recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn celebrated her recent Creator Award.

Kody and Christine’s daughter explained that her award arrived addressed to Gwendlyn Brown but noted, “… but since I’m getting married soon, I had the name tag… it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz.'”

Gwendlyn held up the plaque for her 119,000 YouTube subscribers to see, adding that her wedding is fast approaching.

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown will be Mrs. Gwendlyn Queiroz this summer

“That’s what I’m going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It’s coming up,” Gwendlyn added.

Ahead of her big day, Gwendlyn recently reached out to actress Jennifer Coolidge in her Instagram Story. Gwendlyn shared a screenshot of the DM she sent to Jennifer, which read, “please officiate my wedding jennifer coolidge please please please please please i love you.”

Gwenldyn first announced her engagement on her Patreon before taking to Instagram to share the happy news. In an IG post dated November 30, 2022, Gwendlyn shared a carousel of photos from the night Beatriz proposed. Beatriz shared the same post on her own Instagram.

The Sister Wives star captioned her post, “i’m engaged!! 💍💚.”

Who is Beatriz Queiroz?

Beatriz, a native of Brazil, moved to Arizona as a child. She’s currently employed by Wander, “a premium mapping solution for small and large destinations.”

While attending Northern Arizona University, Gwendlyn and Beatriz met and hit it off. Their relationship moved quickly — in another IG post from June 2022, Gwendlyn shared some photos of her and Beatriz’s first trip together, just two months after dating.

Then, in August 2022, Gwendlyn revealed that she and Beatriz had moved in together. She captioned the Instagram post, “photo dump and great news! as of only 4 months, we live together!!”

According to Zola.com, where their registry is titled “The Queirozes,” Gwendlyn and Beatriz only have 120 days until they are scheduled to tie the knot on July 15, 2023.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.