Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown on why she hasn’t left Kody: ‘I need to know God’s completely cool with it’

Janelle Brown isn’t quite ready to completely sever ties with Kody Brown, and now we know why.

After hearing that Janelle and Kody Brown had split, Sister Wives fans have wondered what has taken her so long to announce that they’ve gone their separate ways.

That could be because, in Janelle’s mind, she needs religious affirmation before she pulls the plug on her and Kody’s spiritual marriage.

We learned in the latest episode of Sister Wives that Janelle isn’t quite ready to move on with another man.

After learning that Christine Brown was ready to enter the dating pool after her split from Kody, Janelle wasn’t as gung-ho about the idea for herself.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Admittedly, Janelle wasn’t looking at other men, nor was she interested in dating apps.

Janelle Brown confessed that she doesn’t want to ‘break her covenant’ with Kody until ‘God’s completely cool with it’

During a solo confessional, Janelle confided to TLC’s cameras, “And so I’m like, you know, if I were at a place where I really wanted to find somebody again, I’d probably have to give it more thought for me.”

“I don’t want to break my covenant without knowing God’s completely cool with it,” Janelle added.

Janelle became Kody’s second bride in 1993. At the time, Meri Brown was Kody’s only wife, so Janelle entering the marriage officially made him a polygamist.

A year later, Christine Brown became Kody’s third wife in 1994, and 16 years later, in 2010, Robyn joined the plural union.

The cast of Sister Wives share different beliefs about divorce

As the cast of Sister Wives has explained on multiple occasions, in order to be considered technically divorced from Kody, his wives would have to be granted a divorce by a church leader.

As Robyn explained during last season’s Tell All, “Technically, in my head, [Kody and Christine are] not [divorced] because their marriage was done by our church officials, and they haven’t granted them a divorce.”

But as far as Christine was concerned, she didn’t need the church’s approval to be considered divorced from Kody since she no longer practiced the faith.

Until recently, Kody was vocal about his stance on divorce. After Christine packed up his belongings and kicked him out, Kody admitted, “My belief system is kind of anti-divorce, I suppose,” and called the idea of divorce “tragic.”

Clearly, Kody is still trying to put the pieces together after three of his wives left him.

We’re still watching the events leading up to his multiple divorces play out this season on Sister Wives, but off-camera, we know that Christine, Janelle, and Meri have all called it quits on their polygamous marriage with Kody.

Although Kody is anti-divorce, he seems completely content spending the rest of his years with his favorite wife, Robyn, and most Sister Wives fans would agree that she likely feels the same, despite claiming that she never wanted to be in a monogamous marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.