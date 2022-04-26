Sister Wives: Janelle Brown enjoying her first international trip in over 30 years

Janelle Brown is enjoying a trip to Portugal with her sister. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is enjoying her first international trip since the 1980s while she tours Portugal.

Janelle promised her fans plenty of photos as she treks across the European nation.

The 52-year-old polygamist shared on Instagram that she earned a trip to the Mediterranean Region through her work as a Plexus ambassador.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown travels to Portugal

“LISBON, PORTUGAL!” Janelle captioned a video of the view from her hotel in Portugal’s capital. “First international trip for me since 1987 – 1988.”

Janelle then explained how she earned her trip and promised her 682k Instagram followers plenty of snaps from her adventures.

Her caption continued, “I qualified for an all expense paid trip with Plexus in a contest last year and here we are 😀 Stay tuned for lots of photos 😍😀”

Janelle’s video shared the landscape below her, showcasing a plush patch of trees and plenty of buildings among the bustling city, with the sound of car horns heard in the distance.

As it turned out, Janelle arrived in Portugal on the day the country celebrates its freedom. Freedom Day, or Carnation Revolution, takes place on April 25 and commemorates Portugal becoming a democracy.

One of Janelle’s followers pointed it out: “And today of all days! We celebrate freedom in Portugal today! Enjoy!”

Janelle, who is excited to return to Coyote Pass this summer, replied, “Yes we are seeing some of the celebrations from our hotel!”

Janelle makes good on her promise to share plenty of pics from her trip

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janelle made good on her promise and continued to share more photos from her trip.

In one such snap, Janelle posed with her sister aboard a Tuk Tuk, a three-wheeled cart also known as an auto rickshaw, used to transport people much like a taxi, as they set off to explore Lisbon for the day.

“My sister is my travel buddy for this trip,” Janelle captioned the photo with her look-alike sister. “Seeing the city via Tuk Tuk on this very rainy day.”

In another Instagram Story slide, Janelle shared a picture of her coffee, writing, “Morning coffee European style 😍”

On Tuesday morning, Janelle added another photo to her Instagram Feed. Showing off her lunch for the day, the Sister Wives star shared a pic of her lunch atop a red-and-white, checkered table cloth.

Janelle captioned her post, “Codfish cakes and sardines. Lunch while sitting on the patio of a restaurant in an old part of the city.”

Janelle loves to travel and has been doing plenty of it, sans Kody. Although Janelle seems to prefer to travel without her husband, she has been kept company on several adventures with her longtime friend and now-former sister wife, Christine Brown.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.