Sister Wives: Janelle and Kody Brown’s granddaughter Evie goes viral in prosthetic leg video

Sister Wives couple Kody and Janelle Brown’s granddaughter Evie has become a social media sensation.

Kody and Janelle’s 2-year-old granddaughter belongs to their eldest daughter, Madison, and her husband Caleb Brush. Maddie and Caleb are also parents to their soon-to-be 5-year-old son, Axel.

Evie was born with FATCO syndrome, a rare genetic disease that causes congenital limb malformation. In Evie’s case, she was born missing a thumb, toe, and fibula (calf bone) in one of her legs, had a bowed tibia (shin bone), and two of her fingers were fused together. She underwent surgery last year at age one to amputate part of her leg and clip the webbing on one of her hands in order to improve mobility.

Since then, Evie has been fitted for a prosthetic and is thriving like a typical toddler.

Janelle Brown gushes over granddaughter Evie Brush’s viral prosthetic video

Evie’s grandma Janelle recently gushed over her after she was featured in a video shared on Good News Movement’s Instagram Feed.

Good News Movement is aimed at sharing nothing but stories, photos, and videos that remind us of the good in humanity.

Janelle shared a screenshot of the video post and wrote, “When your grandbaby is featured on goodnews_movement!”

Good News Movement shared one of Madison’s recent Instagram Reels from earlier this year captioned “Miss independent!” in which Evie shows off her ability to put on her prosthetic liner without assistance.

“She insisted she do it herself. She’s getting so big,” Madison added to the video.

For their caption, Good News Movement wrote of Evie, “This sweet girl puts on her prosthetic herself for the first time. I feel like an older sibling.. and I don’t know her. So proud! You got this!” The post garnered over 200,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

Evie’s admirers flocked to the comments section of the post to show their support and provide encouraging feedback.

Fans admire Evie’s positive attitude and resilience

“All about attitude & perspective,” read one comment. Another read, “Kid’s a boss!”

“Love her spirit!!” commented another one of Evie’s admirers while another penned, “kids are so resilient, they just go with the flow.”

Madison, Caleb, Axel, and Evie live in North Carolina, over 2,000 miles away from Kody and Janelle, who still reside in Flagstaff, Arizona. Last year, Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel moved in with Madison and her family while she attends college.

Janelle doesn’t let long distances keep her away from her grandchildren, however. She visits as often as she’s able and enjoys every second with Axel and Evie. Janelle joined Madison, Caleb, and the kids for a trip to Disney World in March and admitted that she’s already planning their next vacation.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.