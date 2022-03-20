Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is ‘grateful’ and ready to vacation again with her grandkids

Janelle Brown is “grateful” and looking forward to her next vacation with her grandkids, Axel and Evie. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is already looking forward to another vacation with her grandkids after visiting Disney World last week.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Janelle and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, joined up with some of their kids on a vacation to Florida.

Janelle and Christine were in Orlando, Florida for a Plexus retreat where they met up with a star from another TLC reality TV show, 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins.

Janelle Brown is ready for another Disney World vacation with her grandkids

Following the fun family trip, Janelle took to Instagram where she shared a sweet snap of her granddaughter, Evie, who had fallen asleep in her stroller while holding two plush Disney character dolls.

“First Disney World vacation with the grand babies in the books,” Janelle captioned her post. “Tired, happy, grateful. Happy to sit quietly tucked in a corner while Evie slept. Anna and Elsa are the favorites and these dolls were a hit.”

In the comments section, Janelle responded to several of her fans.

One of Janelle’s followers penned, “I always said we need a vacation after our Disney vacation! They are magical but exhausting!”

Janelle responded and shared that although her trip was fun, her daughter Maddie had a better explanation for it.

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

“@freedomfarmanimalsanctuary So true!” Janelle replied. “Maddie summed it up last night as we were leaving – it’s a super fun experience but not really a vacation lol. Tons of fun though.”

Another one of Janelle’s fans commented, “There is no tired like a Disney tired!” to which Janelle replied, “@joymouse I think that is so true!

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

“@janellebrown117 and you want to start planning your next Disney trip,” wrote another one of Janelle’s fans.

Janelle replied and admitted that despite her exhaustion, she was already asking Maddie and her husband Caleb about planning their next excursion.

“@charlenefrizzell So true! I’ve already asked Maddie and Caleb about it this morning 😂😂,” Janelle commented.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown spending more time together

Janelle and Christine have been enjoying each other’s company, especially since Christine’s split from Kody Brown in November 2021.

Sister Wives fans think Janelle may be following in Christine’s footsteps next, and her latest business move has sparked even more rumors.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Janelle launched a retail trade business in Flagstaff, Arizona, of which she is listed as the statutory agent. At this time, it’s still unclear what Janelle’s intentions are with her new business venture, but if Sister Wives fans get their way, she’ll soon become Kody’s second ex-wife.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.