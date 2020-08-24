Maddie Brown’s daughter Evie has first amputation surgery — Sister Wives daughter shares an update

Maddie Brown has updated fans on Evie and what has been happening in their lives.

It has been a year since Evie was born and even less than that since Maddie opened up about what was going on with the baby girl. Their lives changed dramatically when she was born, and now, Maddie is giving Sister Wives fans an update.

What is going on with Evie?

Currently, Evie is recovering from amputation and surgery. Maddie Brown revealed that her little girl had a Boyd amputation of her foot. That is when everything from the ankle down is removed while the heel bone (calcaneus) and heel pad remain in order to provide better stabilization in the future when she is fitted for a prosthetic.

Evie is also recovering from her hand surgery. The doctors went in and worked on fixing the webbing in hopes that her hand would be able to be used more normally.

Just a little after her first birthday, Evie is on her way to healing. Maddie Brown has revealed that the prognosis for her baby girl is unclear. Not much is known about the rare genetic disorder Evie has, so they are taking things step by step and moving with the doctor’s guidance.

What happened with Evie’s birth?

When Maddie Brown was pregnant with Evie, she learned that there was something wrong. The little girl was diagnosed with FACTO, a rare genetic condition that affects bone growth in utero.

The little girl was born without a thumb, toe, and two of her fingers were webbed together. The bones in her legs were also affected. One was completely missing and the other was bowed out.

There was nothing Maddie could have done to prevent what happened. The cause is unknown and because of the rarity, there is no way to prepare or know what to expect at the birth.

Maddie Brown and her husband, Caleb Bush, didn’t talk about their little girl’s issues right after she was born. It took them several weeks to explain what was happening and what would be expected moving forward.

With the current update, Maddie Brown revealed there is progress with Evie and what she is facing. While they don’t know what will happen down the road, for now,her baby girl is doing as well as possible.

Janelle Brown has supported her daughter and granddaughter. Maddie Brown is the only one of Kody Brown’s children who has made him a grandfather. She also has an older boy, Axel, who was not born with FACTO.

Sister Wives is expected to return to TLC later this year.