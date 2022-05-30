Sister Wives fans urge Meri Brown to leave Kody amid message about being her own caretaker

Meri’s fans urged her to leave Kody when she touted being her “own hero.” Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

When Meri Brown shared a message about who takes care of her and admitted that she is her “own hero,” Sister Wives fans urged her to leave Kody Brown.

Meri and Kody Brown’s estranged marriage has been a major storyline on Sister Wives for several seasons now. Ever since the infamous catfishing incident, Kody claimed that things went downhill between himself and Meri.

On social media, Meri shares a lot about her personal life, but lately, that doesn’t include her now-spiritual husband of 32 years.

Meri Brown says she takes care of herself: ‘I am my own hero’

In a post on Instagram ahead of Memorial Day, Meri shared a selfie and a message for her 742k followers. She answered the question, “Who takes care of you?”

“Who takes care of you?” Meri began her caption. “This is a question I’m asked often, and through the years I’ve had different responses, and wanted different answers. And, it’s a question that always makes me think.”

Meri explained that depending on her confidence in the moment; she’s fluctuated between wanting to be taken care of and wanting to take care of herself. She says, however, that everyone is responsible for taking care of themselves.

“But really truly, we are each responsible for our own selves. For our own inner peace. For how we act and [react] when things go our way or don’t, when someone says something kind or not,” Meri wrote.

The 51-year-old mom to Mariah told her followers that because of naivety and lack of courage, she’s allowed others to take away that responsibility by letting them take care of her. She says, however, that she is the one in charge of her own narrative and made it clear that she takes care of herself.

“There have been times in my life when I’ve given my power away, or let it be taken because I didn’t either know better, or have the courage to say no. But not now. Now, I choose my own path, I make my own decisions, I work for what I want, I go toward my own goals and dreams,” Meri continued.

Sister Wives fans urge Meri to leave Kody

As is typically the case, Meri’s post was met with a combination of supportive and criticizing comments. Many of her followers, however, couldn’t help but urge her to leave Kody and find someone who truly loves her and gives her the time and attention she deserves.

“Love your self, walk away from [Kody], and be in a happy place,” one of Meri’s fans urged. Another felt Meri’s post was “sad” and also urged her to leave Kody: “That’s a bit sad not gonna lie. You could find someone that truly loves u and takes care of u, and you’d be happier than u’ve ever been.”



“Please get out!” urged another one of Meri’s followers, adding, “You deserve to have a great life! ❤”

“Of course you should be because your ‘husband’ sure isn’t,” wrote another one of Kody’s critics who felt Meri shouldn’t have to rely on herself for support. They urged her to follow in her former sister wife Christine’s footsteps: “Which [is] extremely sad as surely [in] any marriage your spouse should be your BIGGEST cheerleader. Please follow Christine and be free to live the life you deserve and not hoping for his leftover crumbs.”

Since splitting from Kody and leaving Flagstaff behind to fulfill her dream of moving back to Utah, Christine has never been happier. Many Sister Wives fans think Meri splitting from Kody would bring her peace, too, but she doesn’t see things that way.

Although Meri admits to struggling in her marriage to Kody, she’s not ready to give up any time soon. Last season she admitted, “If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all. You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.