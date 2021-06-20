Sister Wives fans suggest a spinoff show following the lives of the adult kids

Sister Wives fans want to see a spinoff show featuring the older kids. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans have been watching the long-running show for over a decade, and think it may be time to switch things up with a spinoff, featuring the adult kids.

When audiences first met the Brown family on TV in 2010, all of Kody Brown and his four wives’ children still lived at home.

Kody and his wives share a total of 18 kids

Kody shares a combined total of 18 kids between his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Kody and Meri share one daughter, Mariah. With his second wife, Janelle, Kody shares six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Kody and wife number three, Christine, share six kids: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, share five children — Kody adopted Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, Robyn’s children from her previous marriage — and biologically they share two kids, Solomon and Ariella.

Most of Kody and his wives’ adult children have moved out

Of the 18 kids, many of them have grown up and moved out of the house, including Logan, Aspyn, Mariah, Maddie, Mykelti, Hunter, and Paedon.

Kody, his four wives, 18 children and their spouses at Aspyn’s wedding in 2018. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers originally tuned in to follow the Brown family’s unique polygamous lifestyle, on which Kody and his wives hoped the show would shine a positive light.

Fans of the show have watched many of Kody’s kids grow up in front of the camera. The show has captured many of their important memories, like moving out of state, changing schools, getting married, and having babies.

Since getting to know and love the Browns’ older kids, some fans are wishing they got to see more of them on the show, or even perhaps on their own spinoff show.

Sister Wives fans would love to see a spinoff show with the adult children

One of the eldest kids in the Browns’ family, Mykelti, shared a post on Instagram, announcing her move back to Lehi, Utah.

When one of Mykelti’s followers suggested a spinoff show featuring the older kids in the family, others agreed it would make for a good show they’d be willing to watch.

One of Mykelti’s followers suggested a spinoff show and others agreed it would be a great idea. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

“I wish you were on the show! I’d love to see a spin-off with the adult kids and what they’re doing! Your family is beautiful!” one of Mykelti’s followers wrote on her Instagram post.

Mykelti did hint that she’ll be featured on an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, showcasing the home birth of her newborn daughter, Avalon.

Others agreed — one wrote, “this would be amazing,” and another fan of the show commented, “I agree! I would love that!”

Mykelti’s followers thought a spinoff with the adult children would be an “amazing” idea. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

More Sister Wives fans were on board with an adult kids’ spinoff show

“[H]ell yeah! Bring that on!” wrote another one of Mykelti’s followers.

One fan of the show thought the current storylines are getting boring and would like to see more of Kody and his wives’ kids.

“..totally agree. The wives story is getting a tad dull and we don’t see the kids involved much. A shame,” wrote another fan.

“Spinoff with adult kids would be WONDERFUL,” commented another follower of Mykelti’s.

Another thing Sister Wives fans are hoping for? A tell-all special — fans of the show felt as though this season left viewers with a lot of unanswered questions.

Maybe a spinoff with the adult kids would be just what Sister Wives fans need in their lives.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.