Sister Wives fans share ‘most evil thing’ Kody and Robyn Brown have said and done

Many Sister Wives viewers have dubbed Kody and Robyn Brown the show’s villains.

The once-polygamous-turned-monogamous couple has alienated themselves from the rest of the family, and some say it was their plan all along.

Kody and Robyn have come under intense fire in recent seasons for their behavior.

But longtime Sister Wives fans think their devious behavior began in the early seasons of the series.

During a recent Facebook discussion, Sister Wives viewers shared what they consider Kody and Robyn’s most “evil” moves.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A member of the Facebook group Sister Wives: Uncensored proposed a question to the rest of the group, asking others to share their opinions.

Sister Wives viewers discussed “evil” moves by Kody and Robyn. Pic credit: Sister Wives: Uncensored/Facebook

“What is the most evil thing Kody and Robyn have said and done[?]” the post asked fellow group members.

Sister Wives viewers call out Kody and Robyn for ‘manipulating’ Meri

Hundreds of Sister Wives viewers flocked to the comments section and posted what they considered the evilest deeds Kody and Robyn had committed.

Quite a few commenters blamed Robyn and Kody for “manipulating” Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, to divorce him.

As fans of the show will remember, Meri and Kody legally divorced in Season 8 of Sister Wives, thereby allowing Kody to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, whom she shares with her first husband, David Preston Jessop.

Others called out Kody for skipping out on his and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s back surgery, a seriously contentious topic among Sister Wives fans over the years.

Sister Wives viewers shared their complaints about Kody and Robyn. Pic credit: Sister Wives: Uncensored/Facebook

A couple of Sister Wives viewers slammed Kody and Robyn for “making out” on the porch while his third wife, Christine, was in labor with their daughter, Truely.

Others called out Robyn and Kody for taking an 11-day honeymoon to California while the rest of the wives stayed home to care for the kids—especially since Meri, Janelle, and Christine “barely got one” of their own.

One Facebook user accused Robyn of “systematically” getting “rid of” Kody’s other three wives until she and Kody became monogamists.

“You can’t just name one,” added someone else. “There are many awful things he did.”

Another Sister Wives viewer echoed the sentiment, writing, “Too many to mention unless you have a ton of time!”

Robyn says the belief that she’s been doing ‘evil spells’ on Kody is ‘ridiculous’

In this season of Sister Wives, Robyn addressed how she often gets blamed for Kody’s choices.

During a confessional, Robyn said of Meri, Janelle, and Christine, “I feel like any time Kody makes a choice, and they don’t like it, I get blamed.”

She also talked about the “concept” that she’s doing “evil spells” on her husband and shot down the claims.

“There’s this new concept that I have Kody just wrapped around my little finger, and I’m doing evil spells on him, and I’m… oh, ridiculous,” Robyn said.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.