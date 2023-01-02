Sister Wives fans gush over Christine Brown’s first selfie of 2023

Christine is looking radiant as she kicks off 2023. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is thankful for her fans’ support as she heads into 2023.

Christine recently thanked her fans and followers for showing their support and offering their kindness to her in the past year.

In a New Year’s Day Instagram post, Christine shared a fresh-faced selfie accompanied by a caption expressing her gratitude to her fans.

In the selfie, Christine held a Bloody Mary as she smiled at the camera, simply glowing. She appeared to be makeup-free in the snap, showing off her gorgeous complexion and vibrant smile.

Christine wore her long, blonde hair down and sported a pair of simple silver hoops, showing off her fresh, nude-colored manicure. But it was Christine’s smile and her radiance that stole the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy New Year!! Thanks so much for all your support and kindness this year! Cheers!” Christine wrote in her caption.

Sister Wives fans admire Christine Brown’s first selfie of 2023

The blonde beauty’s 1 million IG followers flocked to the comments section, where they oohed and aahed over her first selfie of the new year.

“You look so damn happy and I’m here for it,” wrote one of Christine’s admirers.

Former Bachelorette contestant, Josh Seiter, showed up in Christine’s comments to wish the “beautiful” TLC star a Happy New Year.

More New Year’s wishes flooded Christine’s comments section, with another one of her fans calling her “one of the strongest women this world has seen.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

“Everyone is so proud of you for standing up for yourself,” read another comment from one of Christine’s devotees, while another spoke on behalf of her millions of fans, writing, “We love you Christine!”

Christine is living her best life in Utah as a single woman

Christine has shown her fans a new and improved version of herself since leaving her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021.

The 50-year-old mom of six has reentered the dating pool while she focuses on starting a new life in Utah with her and Kody’s youngest child, 12-year-old Truely.

Although she isn’t ready to jump back into a serious relationship quite yet, Christine admitted that she’s having fun meeting new men. She gushed to TODAY.com that she’s enjoying her newfound singledom.

“Gosh, it feels so good,” she expressed, adding, “I just realized I’m a goddess.”

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.