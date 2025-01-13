Sister Wives fans convinced Robyn Brown is pushing for polygamy to ‘gain favor’ with viewers

Does Robyn Brown really want Kody Brown to reconcile his broken marriages, or is she pulling one over on Sister Wives viewers?

Kody’s marriages to two of his three ex-wives are completely irreconcilable, but Robyn is deadset on him mending one of them.

Christine Brown has already moved on and remarried, and Meri Brown has been granted a formal “release” from their church leaders.

However, this season on Sister Wives—which was filmed in 2022, by the way—Janelle still hasn’t officially cut the apron strings yet.

Therefore, Robyn is still hopeful that Janelle and Kody can kiss and make up, essentially reviving their plural marriage.

Kody has made it clear that he and Janelle are done for good, as has Janelle, but Robyn just isn’t giving up on the notion.

However, according to Sister Wives fans, Robyn has ulterior motives: they think she is playing the victim, thereby seeking sympathy from her critics.

Sister Wives viewers accuse Robyn of pretending to want Kody and Janelle to reconcile

A Sister Wives fan took to Reddit over the weekend to compose a post titled, “Robyn obsessed with Janelle.”

A Sister Wives viewer ponders whether Robyn is “obsessed” with Janelle. Pic credit: u/CuriouserDragon/Reddit

In the caption, u/CuriouserDragon pondered whether Robyn was either “delusional” or her act was all for show.

Others chimed in, and most concurred that Robyn is looking to “gain favor” with Sister Wives fans by continually begging Kody to work it out with Janelle.

One Redditor commented that Robyn “wanted to be the favorite wife – not the only wife.”

Sister Wives viewers think Robyn is playing the victim. Pic credit: u/CuriouserDragon/Reddit

A second Reddit user surmised that Robyn didn’t actually want Christine, Meri, and Janelle to leave but, instead, wanted them to stick around so she could rub it in their faces that she was Kody’s favorite wife.

“The power dynamic she wanted isn’t possible without them,” they wrote. “She NEVER imagined they would leave Kody.”

“She wants to gain favour with the viewers,” added u/SuitGroundbreaking49. “She is keeping this lie of ‘I want a plural family’ going hoping they will believe her. News flash Robyn: we don’t.”

Robyn claimed she was ‘in shock’ that Kody and Janelle weren’t going to get back together

Robyn played it off as though she was devastated each time one of Kody’s exes left—claiming she felt “tricked” that she and Kody were headed towards a monogamous relationship.

Even when Christine left, despite it being on pretty bad terms, Robyn was still dead set on Kody getting her to stay.

Robyn broke down when Meri announced she was finally leaving Kody for good, and she said she was “in shock” when Kody revealed he and Janelle were done for good.

“I feel really powerless,” Robyn confessed, saying her dreams were “slipping away.”

“It’s more of what I hoped for slipping away,” Robyn confessed as she fought back tears during a confessional in Episode 16. “I just don’t know how to let it go.”

