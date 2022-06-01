Sister Wives fans can’t get over resurfaced pic of Kody and Robyn Brown with a 90 Day Fiance couple

Robyn and Kody were spotted in an old pic with another couple from TLC. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Robyn and Kody Brown met up with another couple from a TLC reality TV show, and Sister Wives fans can’t get over the resurfaced photo.

TLC worlds collided in the photo, taken in March 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

90 Day Fiance couple Kalani and Asuelu meet up with Sister Wives’ Robyn and Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn ran into an unlikely pair while out to brunch two years ago: Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa from 90 Day Fiance.

Asuelu and Kody stood at the end of their wives Kalani and Robyn in the photo, everyone flashing big smiles. Kalani and Asuelu’s youngest son, Kennedy, also made an appearance for the pic. Asuelu made a Shaka sign with his hand while Kody opted to flash a peace sign for the camera.

Kalani originally shared the pic to her Instagram, noting that she’s a longtime fan of Sister Wives. Her caption read, “90 Day Sister Wives? Sister Fiancés? I don’t know what we’d call our spinoff, but I do know it’d be 🔥! It was such a treat meeting Robyn & Kody today!”

“What are the odds that we would all be brunching at the same place?! It’s always fun meeting fellow members of the TLC family, especially ones that I’ve been watching for years! Don’t forget to tune in to Sister Wives tonight at 10 PM, then watch us right after on Pillow Talk, @tlc 📺🔥✨👨🏼‍🦱👩🏻👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼❤️👩🏽👨🏽”

Sister Wives fans just recently caught wind of the photo and took to Reddit where they shared it in a thread they titled, “The crossover I was not expecting.” Taking to the comments section of the post, Sister Wives viewers called out Kody for being spotted alone with Robyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives fans weigh in on Robyn and Kody’s run-in with Kalani and Asuelu

“We never see Kody out with his other wives. It’s always video of Kody and Robyn,” commented one Sister Wives fan. “Even before their split we never saw video of Christine and Kody.”

Another Redditor wrote, “Kody basically left all his other wives for a younger woman – without actually leaving his wives – a very long time ago.”

Pic credit: u/Blynn025/Reddit

“Of course he’s with only Robyn… 🤦🏻‍♀️” read another comment while one Sister Wives fan continued to echo the sentiment: “What a surprise, kody out with only Robyn again. funny how he’s never spotted out with Janelle, huh?”

Kody and Robyn were recently spotted on a solo dinner date, dancing in a bar, and some Sister Wives fans speculated that Robyn is pregnant.

Sister Wives fans have long accused Kody of favoring Robyn over his other wives. Even Kody’s own son, Paedon Brown, made a remark earlier this year that his dad had found the love of his life, and vice versa. As he put it, “Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.