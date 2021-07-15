Sister Wives: Fans can’t get over how much Ysabel Brown looks like mom Christine Brown in latest pic

Christine and Ysabel Brown looked like “twins” in Christine’s latest pic. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives shared a pic that included her daughter, Ysabel, and her fans couldn’t get over how much they look alike.

Christine shares six biological children with her husband, Kody Brown — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

All six of Christine and Kody’s kids inherited their blonde hair, and fans have often commented on how much Christine’s daughters resemble her.

Christine Brown shared a pic of Ysabel, Truely, and Avalon

In Christine’s latest Instagram post, she shared a picture that included her daughters Truely and Ysabel, along with Christine’s granddaughter, Avalon, snuggled up on the couch together, watching TV.

Christine captioned her pic, “We were watching the 6 hour version of @pride_and_prejudice95 and even Miss Avalon is engrossed with #mrdarcy @truelygracebrown and @ysabelpaigebrown”

Christine’s followers couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Christine and her daughter, Ysabel, in the pic.

Sister Wives fans thought Christine and Ysabel looked like twins

“Oh my goodness I thought that was YOU holding her. You two are absolutely twins. ❤️,” one of Christine’s followers commented on her pic.

One of Christine’s followers thought she and Ysabel look like twins. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Another one of Christine’s followers also thought she resembled her daughter, Ysabel, and wrote, “Wow. I thought Ysabel was you Christine! Had to look a few times and even then, I still wasn’t sure!”

“[W]ow me tooooooo,” wrote another fan who agreed that Christine and Ysabel strongly resembled one another.

Christine’s fans had to do a double take when they saw a recent pic of Ysabel. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

More fans pointed out the striking resemblance between Christine and Ysabel. One wrote, “I thought Ysabel was you!!!! Wow!!!!!”

Christine Brown’s fans mistook her daughter Ysabel for her. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Some more of Christine’s followers agreed, and commented, “So did I. She looks just like her Momma 💜”

And another wrote, “I did too!!!”

Ysabel has shared plenty of pics with her mom, Christine

Ysabel amazed Christine’s followers earlier this year when she recreated an outfit that her mom, Christine, wore 30 years ago. Ysabel modeled a red mini skirt and yellow button-down top as she paid homage to her mom’s style from three decades earlier.

In a touching Mother’s Day post this spring, Ysabel again paid homage to her mom and showed off their nearly identical looks in the post.

Ysabel was joined by both of her parents for a rare photo op after she graduated from high school last month. Ysabel’s dad, Kody, rarely makes social media appearances.

During the finale episode of Sister Wives this season, Kody shocked viewers when he suggested that Ysabel travel alone for surgery from Arizona to New Jersey. Ysabel was born with scoliosis, which causes a curvature in the spine, and required surgery to realign her spine.

Ysabel is one of three of Christine and Kody’s kids who still live at home, along with Gwendlyn and Truely. Since their move to Flagstaff from Las Vegas, it looks as though Ysabel and her siblings are acclimating just fine to their new home.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.