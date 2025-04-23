Sister Wives fan issues complaint after Robyn Brown’s online business ‘took’ their money

Robyn Brown is facing harsh backlash after Sister Wives viewers discovered some details about her online boutique.

Longtime Sister Wives fans remember My Sister Wife’s Closet, the brainchild of Robyn Brown.

My Sister Wife’s Closet is an online jewelry and clothing line boutique launched in 2012, and was a major storyline topic during Season 5 of Sister Wives.

However, it has seemingly since gone belly up.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown mentioned the business when she shared that someone contacted her regarding an order placed on My Sister Wife’s Closet’s website.

According to Meri, she received an email from a man who placed an order online but never received it. Meri screenshotted the email and sent it to Robyn, hoping she would handle the issue.

During a solo confessional, Robyn said, “I put the business on hold, but the cart’s not disabled, so people sometimes sneak an order in.”

“And sometimes, Meri will get notifications about it; I’ll get notifications about it. But it’s kind of on pause right now,” Robyn added.

After the episode aired, Sister Wives viewers took to Reddit to discuss Robyn’s business still accepting orders despite being “on pause.”

Sister Wives viewers sound off after learning Robyn’s website is still accepting orders

u/Charming-Insurance vented in a thread captioned, “This bugs me so much 😡,” which included screenshots of the website from Sunday’s episode.

Robyn’s critics took aim in the comments section, and some encouraged fellow Redditors to report Robyn.

One commenter included a link to the FTC’s website for reporting fraudulent business practices. Others suggested contacting the Better Business Bureau or Arizona’s attorney general.

Another one of Robyn’s critics urged her to take the website down rather than leaving the cart enabled online.

“You’re not selling anything anyway. Why leave it up?” they questioned.

“Can I say this is disgusting behavior?” their gripe continued. “Like goes beyond just ‘bad business practices’ you know. It’s just gross behavior on a business person’s side. Not appropriate. Lock your website down lady!”

Others agreed that Robyn should at least disable the cart on her website.

Sister Wives viewers were irate to learn My Sister Wife’s Closet’s online cart is still enabled. Pic credit: u/Charming-Insurance/Reddit

Amid the comments from Sister Wives viewers, one Redditor shared their story after recently making a purchase on My Sister Wife’s Closet’s website.

A My Sister Wife’s Closet customer claims the website ‘took’ their money

Admittedly, the Redditor’s purchase was a joke. But even so, the customer says the item ordered and paid for was never received.

“Long story short I ordered and NEVER received anything,” wrote u/Federal-Young-3093.

A Sister Wives viewer claims they ordered from My Sister Wife’s Closet and paid for the item, but it was never received. Pic credit: u/Charming-Insurance/Reddit

“However, the website took my order and money with no issues,” they continued. “There is no customer service line. I even reached out to Sobbin via instagram and had no reply.”

Is Robyn planning to bring back My Sister Wife’s Closet?

Robyn hadn’t spoken about My Sister Wife’s Closet on air in years before Meri brought it up on Sunday night. So, is Robyn keeping her online cart enabled because she plans to bring the business back to life?

According to a source who spoke with The Sun in 2023, Robyn’s goal was to do just that.

The insider claimed, “Robyn is trying to rebuild her Sisterwife’s closet and rebrand it. Her jewelry collection was a success, and she wants to make a comeback and have greater success.”

Whether or not that is true remains to be seen. In the meantime, the company’s online activity suggests it’s no longer active.

The last post made on My Sister Wife’s Closet’s Instagram page was on March 10, 2019.

Kody Brown’s individually designed jewelry pieces for his wives, as featured in Season 6 of Sister Wives, are still featured on the Instagram page, @mysisterwifescloset.

Its Facebook page is still active, with 93,000 followers, but like its Instagram page, nothing has been posted since 2019. The same goes for its X (formerly Twitter) and Pinterest pages.

The last blog entry on its website was posted on January 17, 2019, but online visitors can still enter their email addresses to subscribe to My Sister Wife’s Closet newsletters.

Sister Wives Season 19 Part B airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.