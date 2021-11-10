Sister Wives: Christine Brown tells a fan she’s ‘still part of the family’ after split from Kody Brown

Christine Brown told a fan that she’s still “part of the family.” Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up to a fan about her split from Kody Brown and said that she still has love for him and his other wives.

A lot has been revealed about Kody and Christine’s failed marriage recently through their interactions with fans.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody got flirty with a female fan in a Cameo video after Christine divulged her feelings in a Cameo of her own.

After announcing their split on November 2 after 26 years together, Christine has moved on and is “loving life” in Utah.

Now, another Cameo has come forth, this time showing Christine interacting with one of her fans.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has no hard feelings towards Kody and his wives

As reported by In Touch, Christine got emotional in a video to a fan and said that she has “no anger” towards Kody.

“I’m humbled that you would find me inspirational,” Christine told her Cameo recipient.

Christine, who said she’s still “figuring things out,” continued, “Once you make the decision to get a divorce and leave, that’s so difficult coming to that decision.”

“And you make the decision, but then you still have the rest of your life with these wonderful people that you’ve been living with for 26 years and you still are part of the family,” Christine continued. “And you still … navigating all of that is also difficult.”

Christine also revealed that she will always have love for Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, after sharing so many years together.

Although many of Christine’s fans have been telling her how “glad” they are that she left Kody, she made it clear that her intentions didn’t stem from anger.

“It’s like, ‘OK, gosh, that’s not the direction that I’m going here at all,'” Christine added. “There’s, like, no anger or anything like that. There was sadness for sure.”

In another recent Cameo video, Christine told a fan that her split from Kody was a “long time coming.”

The Browns’ future without Christine

Now that Christine has moved on and is living in Utah, the future of the rest of the family is unclear.

When the Browns moved to Flagstaff in 2018 and purchased their property at Coyote Pass, their intentions were to build on each of the four wives’ lots.

The wives couldn’t agree on which lots they wanted, and now Christine has left, leaving their construction plans on hold for even longer.

Season 16 of Sister Wives promises to give some insight into the family’s struggles about building on Coyote Pass so hopefully some viewers’ questions will be answered.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c for Season 16.