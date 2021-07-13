Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Siesta Key exclusive: Chloe returns to talk to Amanda


Chloe Trautman on Siesta Key.
Chloe is back on Siesta Key and is talking to Amanda. Pic credit: MTV

Chloe Trautman is back on Siesta Key, and she is here for all of the tea.

In this exclusive sneak peek from an upcoming episode of Siesta Key, Chloe is talking with Amanda.

She is filling her in on all of the drama going down since Chloe left, especially between Juliette and Kelsey.

When the video comes up, Chloe talks about how she speaks in “5D” as Amanda rolls her eyes in true Amanda fashion.

As they discuss what she has been up to, viewers will learn more about what Chloe did.

Of course, there’s a tea-spilling session. Amanda fills in Chloe about the Kelsey and Juliette brawl.

To see how everything plays out with Chloe’s return, be sure to tune into the new episode of Siesta Key.

Siesta Key airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

