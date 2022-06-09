Sierra Jackson wears colorful two-piece for ‘hot girl summer’

Sierra Jaclson is ready for summer in light green. Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sierra Jackson has quickly become one of Bachelor Nation’s most stylish additions after debuting on The Bachelor Season 26.

Sierra recently put her beauty and fashion sense on display.

With the arrival of summer, Sierra wore chic pops of color in her latest ensemble.

Sierra Jackson poses in colorful high heels

Sierra Jackson took to Instagram to show off her figure in a matching crop top and skirt.

Proving she could rock any color, Sierra wore a chic green crop top and a skirt with a sultry slit.

Sierra added even more color to her look with a set of high heels that featured a metallic pink, blue, and green strap.

In the photo, Sierra showed off her stunning side profile and model cheekbones while keeping her dark tresses slicked back into a bun.

Sierra captioned the post, “Hot Girl Summer, Right?” along with the photo,”

Sierra’s friends and followers adored Sierra’s hot girl summer look, including Sierra’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Sarah Hamrick.

Sarah wrote, “HOT indeed,” with a fire emoji.

Another commenter agreed that Sierra sizzled in her colorful ensemble, with one commenter writing, “You so hot you melting camera.”

More comments included, “Love,” “Hottie!!,” and, “Yes you are HOT.”

Sierra Jackson is rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

According to Reality Steve, Sierra might be heading to the island for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

The Bachelor insider recently dished on who he has strong reason to believe will be joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

While Reality Steve had stronger intel on the men who will most likely be on Bachelor in Paradise later this year, Sierra was one of the women speculated to appear.

It’s been predicted that most of the women on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will be from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, with several of the ladies already voicing interest in trying to find love on the island. Some of the ladies interested in paradise have been Serene Russell, Eliza Isichei, and Genevieve Parisi.

As for the men, Reality Steve expressed confidence that The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio will be on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Rodney Mathews, Olumide Onajide, and Rick Leach.

The cast list is not officially announced, so it remains to be seen if Sierra will join the cast and take a second shot at love within the franchise.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.