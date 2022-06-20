Sierra Jackson pokes fun at Bachelor in Paradise casting 

Sierra Jackson teases an inside perspective on the casting process for Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise has begun filming, and Sierra Jackson from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is expected to potentially be part of the cast.

While most Bachelor Nation stars rumored to be filming on the island have been pretty silent on social media, Sierra has been relatively active.

In fact, Sierra recently made an amusing video about Bachelor in Paradise casting.

Sierra Jackson shares a video about Bachelor in Paradise

Sierra Jackson shared a TikTok video where she teased Bachelor in Paradise casting by mouthing a humorous conversation between two men.

In the video, Sierra reacts to a man who says, “Yo, uh, Jessica just broke up with me. Do you want to go to Italy with me right now?”

Sierra then mouths, “Bro, I’m so sorry, but I have work at 5.”

When the man questions, “That’s like a for sure thing?” Sierra mouths, “I mean it’s my job. It’s how I pay rent.”

The man then asks, “If you don’t mind me asking, how much do you make a year?”

Sierra mouthed the response, “Maybe 30k.” The man replies, “If I give you 50 thousand dollars right now, will you go to Italy with me for a month?”

Sierra then answers, “Yeah.”

Sierra’s video seemingly implies that money is a big motivator in getting Bachelor Nation stars to participate in the summer spinoff.

Bachelor in Paradise helps boost Bachelor Nation stars’ popularity

Besides financial benefits, Bachelor in Paradise allows many former franchise members to gain more exposure and build their platform, especially lesser-known members who were sent home early on their previous seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

For example, Maurissa Gunn was eliminated in week one of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she made it all the way to the finale on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where she got engaged to Riley Christian.

While Maurissa and Riley ended up calling off their engagement, Maurissa now has 281k followers.

However, going on Bachelor in Paradise strictly for clout can backfire, as Brendan Morais and Pieper James experienced when their plan to use the show exposure turned them into notorious BIP villains.

It remains to be seen who will become the favorites and the villains when Bachelor in Paradise returns this fall.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.