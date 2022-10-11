Sierra Jackson gives her statement on leaving Bachelor in Paradise early

Sierra Jackson explains her heartwrenching exit from Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

It simply wasn’t written in the stars for Bachelor in Paradise contestants Sierra Jackson and Michael Allio.

During last night’s episode, fans watched as “Bachelor Dad” Michael began to have second thoughts when it came to his growing connection with Sierra.

Although he tried not to overthink the situation, even looking to bartender Wells Adams for a bit of clarification, Michael ultimately felt that it was time to end their relationship on the beach.

However, the timing quite possibly could not have been worse, as Sierra had just given him the gift of naming a sky constellation containing three stars after him, his son James, and his late wife, Laura.

After Bachelor Nation saw their emotional yet mature breakup, Sierra took to Twitter to explain her reason for leaving after Michael’s honest reaction.

“Just know… I’m ok & well,” she started off her post.

Sierra Jackson explains why she left Bachelor in Paradise early

Sierra said in her statement that she was aware of her limits and knew that staying on the show would only have a negative effect on her, both emotionally and mentally.

“I didn’t see it playing out in a positive way so, I thought it best to go home,” she wrote. “I left very confused & upset but was able to gain clarity & understanding through time.”

She talked about how BIP is a sped-up process, and the fact that Michael had a young child at home meant she had to “show up 100%” right away.

Pic credit: @SierraJackzen/Twitter

“So I left,” she said. “I didn’t want to possibly get involved in a love triangle down the line & it would’ve been cruel to use another man as a rebound. I’m proud I didn’t hold back, I showed up as myself, & stayed true to my character by leaving.”

She signed off by referring to the experience as a blessing in disguise.

Sierra Jackson says Michael Allio’s feelings were valid

Although Sierra was undoubtfully hurt in the moment, she followed up her Twitter statement by thanking her followers for their support and validating Michael’s decision.

“Michael is a grown man that will make decisions he feels are best for him & his family. His choices & feelings are valid & the vision he may have for his future is as well. Let’s respect that,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @SierraJackzen/Twitter

Although it was an emotional moment on the show’s fourth episode, it seems as if the two still have nothing but respect for one another.

Michael also showed his admiration for Sierra during a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he said that she was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.

Fans can watch round two of BIP tonight to see if Michael will spark up a connection with another contestant or possible newcomer.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.