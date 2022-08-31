Sierra Jackson and Rodney Mathews show off their dance moves

Sierra Jackson and Rodney Mathews move and groove together. Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars linked up in Texas recently, including Sierra Jackson and Rodney Mathews.

Rodney Mathews first appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette where he made it into her final four.

Sierra Jackson made her Bachelor Nation debut on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

In a few weeks, both Sierra and Rodney will appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

With Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 already filmed, it seems the two have become good friends.

Sierra and Rodney shared a video of themselves doing a trendy dance, and fans couldn’t help but ship the pair.

Sierra Jackson and Rodney Mathews share outdoor dance video

Sierra took to her Instagram page where she shared her dance video with Rodney.

Rodney and Sierra were outside in Texas for the video as they partook in the Chris Brown dance challenge to his song Call Me Everyday.

Sierra captioned the post, “Hot out in these streets,” with a fire emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars and fans react to Sierra Jackson and Rodney Mathews’ moves

Sierra’s video received lots of comments, including from Rodney who admitted, “I was struggling in that Texas heat.”

Rodney’s The Bachelorette Season 18 bestie Nayte Olukoya commented, “Y’all killed this,” with laughing and fire emojis.

Sierra replied, “we try,” with a prayer emoji and a sweating smiley face.



Some fans rooted for Sierra and Rodney to be a couple with one commenter writing, “I ship it,” and another expressing, “I ship this obviously. Clearly.

With Sierra and Rodney both members of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, another commenter wrote, “Paradise preview,” with a shifty eye emoji along with writing, “y’all cute tho.”

Other comments included, “So cute!!,” “Smooth as hellll,” “Haha this is great!,” “Y’all did that,” and “Nice try Rodney.”



Sierra Jackson hits it off with Bachelor Nation fan favorite in paradise

While fans felt Sierra and Rodney would make a cute couple, it appears Sierra strikes up a connection with a fan favorite from another season.

During this week’s Mens’ Tell All, a preview for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 was released, giving viewers a peek of some of the relationships that form on the island.

In one clip, Sierra can be seen making out with Bachelor Nation’s favorite dad Michael Allio.

Michael will be headed to paradise after winning viewers’ hearts on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. 😏 Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

Tune in this fall to see how Sierra and Michael’s connection plays out in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.