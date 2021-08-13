Shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers react to Angela going live with Dr. Obeng while he was in surgery

Angela was on Instagram Live while her plastic surgery doctor was in surgery with a patient. Pic credit: TLC

It appears Angela Deem has maintained a relationship with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K.Obeng, who did her breast reduction and lift surgeries. Viewers were shocked to see Angela doing an Instagram Live with the Beverly Hills doctor while he was in surgery with a patient on the table.

Shocked onlookers thought it was entirely unprofessional to be live-streaming the surgery with Angela as a distraction.

Angela’s relationship with the doctor will be a topic of contention during the upcoming Happily Ever After? Tell All after Michael finds out that Angela attended Dr. Obeng’s birthday party.

Angela Deem’s Instagram Live with Dr. Michael K. Obeng in surgery rubbed onlookers the wrong way

90 Day Fiance viewers thought it was totally unprofessional and wrong that Angela’s plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng was on Instagram Live with Angela while he was performing surgery.

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayjodiememes, screen captured a clip of the video with their comments shown in the feed. They wrote during the Live, “And just when we thought they could sink no lower!!!!!!!”

They continued their thoughts on the situation in their caption to the post that read, “I’m literally shell shocked!!!! Dr. Obeng doing surgery while going live with Angela!!!! I’m so f*****g disgusted!!”

Other 90 Day Fiance fan pages commented on the disturbing situation with one of them remarking, “I’m not shocked that doctor is a f**king a mess. He removed 4 ribs for the blonde human Ken doll that was on Botched and gave him the ribs to take home to show his friends.”

Critics gave their opinion on Angela’s Instagram Love with Dr. Obeng. Pic credit: @90dayjodiememes/Instagram

Could Angela Deem’s insane antics on the Happily Ever After? Tell All could be her last?

From the trailer for the upcoming Tell All for Happily Ever After? viewers saw that Angela verbally abused Michael and egregiously flashed her breasts to the cast and camera.

Based on Angela’s continued abusive nature and toxic presence on the show many viewers are calling for TLC to #cancelangela.

There have also been other 90 Day Fiance cast members that have been fired for doing less than Angela has already done, so her behavior at the Tell All could be the last time Angela gets air time within the franchise.

Angela and Michael are still together present-day according to Michael’s friends “The Goofballs” who believe Angela is an abuser.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.