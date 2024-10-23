Shekinah and Sarper respond to Yara and Jovi mocking their 90 Day Fiance scene

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven proved they have a good sense of humor.

Every year for Halloween, their castmates, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, recreate scenes from 90 Day Fiance, parodying their fellow co-stars.

Yara and Jovi picked Shekinah and Sarper as their target this year in a hilarious Instagram Reel.

Yara and Jovi uploaded the video to their respective Instagram feeds in a Reel captioned, “As a our Halloween tradition will make for you new 2024 parody. Guess who 😄”

The video begins with a still shot of Jovi and Yara posing as Sarper and Shekinah.

The graphic below Sarper reads, “Boyfriend Age 35 | Sexy city,” and Shekinah’s reads, “Girlfriend Age 20 | Juvederm city.”

Jovi added a white streak to his hair and wore two diamond stud earrings for his best Sarper impersonation, while Yara wore a pink crop top and matching leggings.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya poke fun at Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven’s 90 Day Fiance confessional

As their video began, Yara and Jovi sat on their couch, in new outfits, as they spoofed a scene from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in which Shekinah celebrated her birthday.

In the actual clip, Shekinah explained during a confessional that she and Sarper were born “at the same time but two years apart.”

Yara mocked the scene, saying, “We were basically born on the same day, just like five years apart.”

Jovi added, “There’s a big, big, big point… we were born in the same moment.”

Jovi and Yara impersonate Shekinah and Sarper’s fight over women at the gym

In the next scene, Jovi and Yara mocked Shekiniah’s dislike of Sarper training other women at the gym.

While Jovi worked out, several Barbie dolls were on the weight machine, symbolizing other women.

To make up for upsetting Shekinah, Sarper (played by Jovi) performed a faux strip tease to close out the video.

Shekinah and Sarper were amused by the skit

The video was a hit, racking up more than 26,000 likes in just 15 hours. And in the comments section, it was unanimous that everyone loved Jovi and Yara’s acting skills.

Among those praising Yara and Jovi in the comments were Shekinah and Sarper themselves.

Rather than be offended by the video, the couple actually appreciated Yara and Jovi’s playfulness.

“Omg I LOVE IT 🤣,” wrote Shekinah. “You guys are too funny and really killed it with this one… the silver in the hair and the Barbies!! I can’t 💀”

Jovi responded to Shekinah’s comment, explaining that he was caught off guard by Yara’s last-minute idea to film the parody.

“She said grab Mylah’s barbies and lets go to the gym 😂😂. I was like what’s going on right now 😭,” Jovi explained.

Sarper also appreciated the humorous video, writing, “OMG to be honest i liked it …. 💪. @yarazaya @jovid11 … PS: btw we were born in the same day 🤣”

Jovi and Yara are still together despite Jovi claiming they are not

It appears that Jovi and Yara enjoy demonstrating their facetiousness.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, Jovi told his Instagram followers that he and Yara were no longer together.

During a Q&A, an Instagram follower asked Jovi, “Are you and Yara still together? You do not appear in any of her videos.”

Jovi responded, “No, we are not.”

Seeing Jovi appear on Yara’s Instagram feed for their annual Halloween skit, it seems that h simply trying to get a rise out of 90 Day Fiance fans.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.