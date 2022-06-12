Sharna Burgess shares photos of baby shower with her DWTS friends

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is less than a month away from her due date for her pregnancy.

Sharna revealed that she and Brian Austin Green are scheduled to welcome their new baby into the world on the Fourth of July.

With the due date growing near, Sharna’s friends from Dancing with the Stars were there for her baby shower.

Sharna Burgess baby shower with DWTS friends

Sharna Burgess let her fans know that she just had her baby shower and shared lots of photos from the event, including a beautiful shot of several sets of hands on her baby bump.

“Peanut getting all the love,” she wrote in the caption. “I have SO much to share with you guys today so I wanna start here at the beginning. This barn set up was so freaking beautiful and when I walked in I actually audibly gasped. The color palette, the fresh flowers and all the tiny details.. just heaven.”

“It was a perfect start to a perfect day.”

She then shared pics of her with her friends at the baby shower.

“Still on cloud 9 after our baby shower 🥹 Thank you to my girls that planned the most perfect day. Above and beyond. I love you Ken, Dani and Pete,” she wrote.

Fellow DWTS professionals Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold were in the photos with her.

Peta also shared her own photo from the event, showing Maksim was there as well as their son.

“This day couldn’t have been more beautiful! @sharnaburgess was showered in the most perfect way. The morning was truly magical with a ladies lunch and then we ended with the chaos of all the families and kids coming to join 🤗 I couldn’t be happier for you my love,” she wrote.

“You and @brianaustingreen are soul mates and this baby boy is destined for greatest with both of you as his parents.”

Sharna Burgess has had to deal with breakup rumors

This was a nice break for Sharna since she had to deal with breakup rumors that began to spread online recently.

Sharna was seen out looking to buy a new home in Los Angeles, and people assumed she had broken up with Brian Austin Green.

She had to take to the internet to put people in their place, explaining she was buying a home for investment purposes and that her mother would live there.

She also asked people to stop spreading false rumors about her personal life.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.